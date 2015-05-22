BRIEF-Hill-Rom Holdings says on May 5, co's units entered into loan and security agreement
* Hill-Rom holdings inc says on may 5, co's units entered into a loan and security agreement - sec filing
LOS ANGELES May 22 California water regulators on Friday said they had approved a plan by some of the state's most senior water rights holders to voluntary cut back water use by 25 percent in exchange for assurances that they would not face further cuts during the growing season. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Venator Materials Plc files for IPO of up to $100 million - sec filing