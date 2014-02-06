(Adds drought-related vote in Congress In paragraphs 11-15)
By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES Feb 5 Drought-stricken California
farmers facing drastic cutbacks in irrigation water are expected
to idle some 500,000 acres (200,000 hectares) of cropland this
year in a record production loss that could cause billions of
dollars in economic damage, industry officials said.
Large-scale crop losses in California, the No. 1 U.S. farm
state producing half the nation's fruits and vegetables, would
undoubtedly lead to higher consumer prices, especially for tree
and vine produce grown only there. But experts say it is too
soon to quantify the effect.
Coming off its driest year on record, California is gripped
in a drought that threatens to inflict the worst water crisis in
state history, prompting Governor Jerry Brown last month to
declare a state of emergency.
He urged citizens to reduce their water consumption by 20
percent voluntarily.
California water managers later said the drought would force
an unprecedented cutoff in state-supplied water sold to 29
irrigation districts, public water agencies and municipalities,
barring an unexpected turnaround.
Irrigation deliveries to another group of agricultural
districts served by the state are expected to be reduced by
half, and an even larger group of farmers who get water from the
federally operated Central Valley Project are likewise bracing
for sharp cutbacks this year.
"We're in a dire situation that we've never been in before,"
said Paul Wenger, president of the California Farm Bureau
Federation.
The state's network of reservoirs that collect runoff of
rainfall and snow melt from the Sierra Nevada mountain range -
the state's biggest source of fresh water - is badly depleted.
So too are the underground aquifers that have provided
farmers reserves when water was otherwise scarce.
"Some farmers may still grow crops on some of their land.
Some farmers may face bankruptcy because of this," said Mike
Wade, executive director of another industry group, the
California Farm Water Coalition.
Democrats and Republicans in the state are sharply divided
on how to deal with the crisis, and there is also division
within the ranks of each party.
At the Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives, an
emergency bill by several California representatives that would
roll back environmental protections for fish in the fragile
Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta in order to allow more water
to be pumped out in dry years passed on Wednesday roughly along
party lines, 229-191.
The bill, which will be immediately sent to the U.S. Senate,
has been harshly criticized by Brown, who called it "unwelcome
and intrusive."
But supporters say environmental regulations caused the
water shortages in the first place by limiting the amounts that
can be pumped out of the delta when fish are threatened in drier
years.
"It is unacceptable that vital water supplies are being
forced out to the ocean instead of going to our cities," said
Representative Kevin McCarthy, who represents agricultural and
desert areas north of Los Angeles. "The issue demands immediate
attention and today's vote represents House Republicans'
commitment to putting California families over fish."
Ironically, the crisis is unfolding after an all-time banner
year for California agriculture, with statewide production
valued at $43.5 billion in 2012. Most of that comes from
California's Central Valley, a flat, fertile region stretching
450 miles (720 km) north-south from Redding to Bakersfield.
Farm districts representing about half of irrigated
agriculture in that region have reported that they already
expect to fallow 385,000 acres (156,000 hectares) this year
because of the water shortage, Wade said.
Extrapolating to the remainder of the Central Valley, Wade
said his organization expects the full amount of irrigated land
removed from production this year will easily top 500,000 acres
(200,000 hectares) of the region's total of approximately 6
million acres (2.4 million hectares).
The Farm Bureau is similarly projecting between 400,000 and
500,000 acres of irrigated land being fallowed, Wenger said.
BROCCOLI AND CANTALOUPES HIT HARD
Hardest hit would be such annual row crops as tomatoes,
broccoli, lettuce, cantaloupes, garlic, peppers and corn. Wade
said consumers can also expect higher prices and reduced
selection at grocery stores, particularly for products such as
almonds, raisins, walnuts and olives.
He said the potential total value of unplanted crops was
hard to calculate. But his group estimates the overall impact of
idled farmland will run roughly $5 billion in direct costs of
lost production and indirect effects through the region's
economy.
An economic toll of that magnitude would put about 40
percent of all agricultural jobs in the Central Valley at risk,
or about 117,000 people directly employed in farm production,
processing and transportation, he said.
Wenger declined to venture an estimate of economic losses.
But he said, "It's going to be a sizable number that we've never
seen before, and it's going to ripple through the local
economies, especially where agriculture is the name of the
game."
By contrast, a California drought in 2009 resulted in an
estimated 269,000 acres (109,000 hectares) of cropland idled,
$368 million in lost farm revenues and total reduced economic
output of $796 million, according to a study from the University
of California at Davis cited by Wade. Nearly 10,000 jobs were
lost.
Steve Lyle, a spokesman for the state Department of Food and
Agriculture, said the agency is working with UC Davis to develop
real-time impact assessments.
"We are anticipating significantly higher economic impacts,
compared to the 2009 drought, for the agricultural sector," he
said.
The current water shortage could be made worse by the fact
that many farmers have switched from annual field crops to
orchard-style produce, such as almonds and olives, which cannot
simply be left fallow from one year to the next.
Many growers face the choice of either shutting off
irrigation to their older, less-producing trees to save the
younger ones, or spreading less water across their groves and
accepting smaller overall yields.
Orange and lemon growers, who just weathered a damaging
week-long blast of sub-freezing temperatures in December, are
fairly safe for now but worried about running short of water for
next year's crop, said Joel Nelsen, president of California
Citrus Mutual.
The cold snap cost the Central Valley growers, who account
for most of the nation's fresh citrus fruit, about $441 million
in lost revenues, out of about $1.5 billion in annual
production, the trade group said.
Still, the losses paled in comparison with a severe freeze
in December 1990 that damaged citrus trees so badly that growers
lost two years of production.
Livestock producers are facing their own drought-related
difficulties, including scant winter rain they rely on to grow
grass for grazing their herds, industry officials say. Beef
producers are being forced to ship much of their stock back
East, while dairy producers face higher costs to purchase hay
and feed.
(Additional reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Cynthia
Johnston, Dan Grebler and Mohammad Zargham)