LOS ANGELES Feb 21 The worsening drought in
California will force a first-ever complete cutoff of federally
supplied irrigation water to most farm districts throughout the
state's Central Valley heartland this year, the U.S. Bureau of
Reclamation said on Friday.
The projected 2014 zero allocation to all but a handful of
agricultural districts supplied by the federally run Central
Valley Project comes three weeks after forecasts of similarly
drastic cuts were announced by managers of a separate
water-delivery system operated by the state.
California grows roughly half of all U.S. fruits and
vegetables, most of that in the Central Valley, and ranks as the
No. 1 farm state by value of agricultural products produced each
year.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)