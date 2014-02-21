(Corrects spelling to Wade instead of Wake in 10th paragraph)
By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES Feb 21 The worsening drought in
California will for the first time force a complete cutoff of
federally supplied irrigation water to most farm districts in
the state's Central Valley heartland this year, the U.S. Bureau
of Reclamation said on Friday.
The projected 2014 zero allocation to all but a handful of
agricultural districts supplied by the federally run Central
Valley Project comes three weeks after forecasts of similarly
drastic cuts were announced by managers of a separate
water-delivery system operated by the state.
California grows nearly half of all U.S. fruits and
vegetables, most of that in the Central Valley, and ranks as the
No. 1 farm state by value of agricultural products produced each
year.
The Central Valley Project, a sprawling network of dams,
reservoirs, canals, tunnels and pumping stations, normally
supplies enough water to irrigate some three million acres (1.2
million hectares), or about one third of all California's
farmland.
While farms usually receive most of the water supplied by
the project, some also goes to municipal and industrial users,
including nearly one million households. Water is also reserved
for conservation of wetlands, fish and wildlife.
The water originates from the Sacramento and San Joaquin
river systems in northern California, fed by rainfall and
snow-melt from the Sierra Nevada and nearby mountain ranges.
A similar system operated by the state typically provides
at least some of the water used to irrigate more than 750,000
acres (304 hectares) of farmland and to meet the drinking
supplies for some 25 million people.
The announcement on Friday by the U.S. Reclamation Bureau,
while not unexpected, marked the first time in the decades-long
history of the Central Valley Project that irrigation districts
throughout the region face the prospect of getting no water from
the system.
The California Farm Water Coalition, which represents the
state's irrigation districts, has estimated that more than
500,000 acres (200,000 hectares) of cropland will be idled this
year, meaning a record production loss that could cause billions
of dollars in economic damage.
Friday's news "underscores how broken the state's water
supply system has become and that significant policy decisions
and investments must be made to assure food production is a
viable part of California's future," said Mike Wade, executive
director of the coalition.
On Thursday, Governor Jerry Brown announced a $687 million
drought-relief package to help residents, farm workers and local
communities cope with a water shortage shaping up to be the
worst in modern California history.
Capping the driest year on record for the state, Brown
declared a drought emergency in January and called on residents
to reduce water consumption by 20 percent voluntarily.
Ironically, the crisis is unfolding after an all-time banner
year for California agriculture, with statewide production
valued at $43.5 billion 2012.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Alden Bentley and Grant
McCool)