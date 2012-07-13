* Cattlemen cull herds as drought persists
* Hay is in short supply, corn prices surge
* Culling could rise if Midwest remains dry
* Texas still in throes of 2011 drought
By Carey Gillam
CENTERVILLE, Iowa, July 13 U.S. ranchers are
rushing to sell off some of their cattle as the worst drought in
nearly 25 years dries up pastures, thins hay supplies and sends
feed costs sky-rocketing.
The more desperate in the Midwest are hauling water into
areas where creeks have run dry and are scrambling to secure
scarce and high-priced hay to keep their cattle fed and watered.
But some are giving up, or are about to.
The drought in the Midwest follows another one last year in
the southern Plains. The 2011 drought was centered in the heart
of cattle country in Texas and helped to shrink the U.S. herd to
about 91 million head, the smallest in about 60 years, while
sending beef prices to record highs.
A rush by ranchers to sell cattle, and in some cases hogs,
could force consumers to dig deeper into their wallets next year
as smaller herds can lead to higher beef and pork prices.
"The blasted heat... and no rain. The drought is really
drying the pastures and stuff up," said Larry McCarty, who sold
off more than a quarter of his 900-head cattle herd on Thursday.
He got $100 per head less than he did a month ago as the
high cost of feed has spooked away potential buyers.
McCarty's cattle were part of an auction that sold more than
500 head on Thursday in Centerville, Iowa, at the Appanoose
County Livestock sale barn, said owner Clarence Ballanger.
Clarence says a lot of his customers are really getting hurt
by the drought. "That is a lot of people's
livelihoods...livestock."
He says there was no sign of any large-scale liquidation of
cattle yet as ranchers were trying to hold on to their animals
but that could change if rain does not arrive in time to save
the corn crop in the United States, the world's largest.
"What will happen here if it does not rainwe'll probably
have some big runs," said Clarence, wearing a hat to shade him
from the sun as pens of year-old black cattle breathed heavily
behind him in the heat.
There has been a big jump in the number of cows slaughtered
in the United States. Cows are critical to growing the beef
herd, fewer cows means fewer beef cattle later. In the week
ending June 30, 52,700 cows were slaughtered, 3 percent more
than a year ago during the peak of the Plains drought, USDA data
showed.
"We're just going to get down to tiny, tiny amounts of beef
available per person in the country," said Chris Hurt,
agriculture economist at Purdue University in West Lafayette,
Indiana.
HAY SHORTAGE COMPOUNDS FEED SHORTAGE
A key and growing concern for livestock producers is the
supply of hay necessary to feed the millions of cattle that are
produced across the U.S. Midwest.
Though hay is fed primarily through the winter months when
pastures are covered in snow or are insufficient for grazing,
this year, some cattlemen started feeding hay in June as their
grass pastures burned up in 100-degree Fahrenheit heat.
Rainfall tallies through the Midwest are well below normal
for this time of year, and grassland where hay is harvested is
producing roughly half of what is typical.
The combination of a short hay crop to begin with and the
early feeding have many in the industry fearing serious
shortages of hay for feeding cattle this winter.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said farmers were
struggling already to locate hay, and producers who did have hay
were holding tight to limited supplies.
The drought has prompted USDA to declare disaster areas in
26 states and more than 1,000 counties, many of which are in the
Midwest
In south-central and southeast Missouri many producers "have
culled cattle herds fairly deeply" as that part of the state
suffers the most from the drought, according to the USDA.
Culling is starting elsewhere too.
"It is very serious," said Philip Ayres, executive director
of the Adair County Farm Service Agency in Kirksville, Missouri.
"A lot of pasture is completely gone."
USDA on Monday rated 87 percent of Missouri's pastures poor
to very poor. Indiana pastures were 81 percent poor to very
poor, while Iowa pastures were somewhat better at 49 percent
poor to very poor.
Ayres estimated about 5,000 head have been liquidated in his
area of north-central Missouri in recent weeks.
Missouri and many other states in the drought area have
asked for federal approval to open up thousands of acres held
for conservation in a Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) to
allow for haying and grazing. The aim is to help ease the
shortage and prevent widespread sell-offs of herds.
Seventy-five counties in Missouri will be released on an
emergency basis Monday, and all Missouri counties will be opened
for potential levels of haying and grazing depending on
individual producers circumstances, according to the Missouri
Farm Service Agency.
"There is no way we would have enough hay to feed cattle"
without the CRP land," said Eddie Hamill, state executive
director, Missouri Farm Service Agency.
It may not be enough, said some agricultural experts. As
cattle prices keep dropping and corn prices keep climbing, the
only real solution, many say, will come from the skies.
"The markets are in complete turmoil," said McCarty. "We
need rain. We just need a soaker to really help things out."