* Spotty rains in U.S. provide only minimal relief
* Western Midwest hot and dry for another week
* Corn and soybean crops continue to deteriorate
* Analysts lower crop estimates
(Adds midday weather forecasts)
By Sam Nelson
CHICAGO, July 18 Midday weather updates on Wednesday indicate
more hot, dry weather for the U.S. Midwest, where corn and soybean crops are
rapidly deteriorating amid the harshest drought in more than half a century.
"It's a little wetter for next week in the west and southwest but even if
the rains fall they would only be 0.50 inch or less so not much relief and
confidence is low in that forecast," said Don Keeney, a meteorologist for MDA
EarthSat Weather.
Keeney said some rains over the next few days would improve crops in the
east and south including Ohio, Kentucky and eastern Indiana.
However, "Heat and dryness will continue to lower yield potential for corn
and soybeans across western areas, including Missouri, Iowa, Illinois, southern
Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota," Keeney said.
Temperatures in the 90s to low 100s degrees Fahrenheit will blanket
Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri and Kansas, Andy Karst, World Weather Inc
meteorologist, predicted. That will put even more stress on crops already
deteriorating rapidly from the worst drought in 56 years.
"There are no soaking rains in sight, nothing to relieve the drought," said
Karst.
An isolated thunderstorm overnight Tuesday produced up to 1.50 inches of
rain in around Aberdeen, South Dakota, and the rain extended into portions of
western Minnesota.
"There will be some light rains today through Friday in the eastern Midwest
of maybe a half inch or less with locally heavier amounts," Karst said.
However, updated forecasts on Wednesday indicated nothing in sight that
would stem overall deterioration of the corn and soy crops.
Commodity Weather Group (CWG) on Wednesday said corn and soybeans in the
central and southwestern Midwest growing area will encounter severe stress over
the next 10 days due to continued dryness.
U.S. corn production has decreased 7 percent from the government's
downgraded estimate of a week ago, a Reuters poll of analysts projected on
Tuesday, with a worsening drought expected to cause even more damage before the
month is out.
As the drought, rated the worst since 1956, expands to the northern and
western Midwest, areas that had previously been spared, analysts were slashing
corn yield estimates by the hour. Some were also starting to cut their forecasts
on the number of acres that will be harvested as farmers opt to plow under some
of their parched fields to claim insurance.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), in its weekly crop progress
report issued on Monday, said that just 31 percent of the corn crop was in good
to excellent shape, down from 40 percent a week earlier and below analysts'
average estimate of 35 percent.
Soybean conditions fell to 34 percent from 40 percent in the good-to-
excellent category, likewise below estimates for 35 percent.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said in a report
on Monday that, based on the Palmer Drought Index, 55 percent of the contiguous
United States was under moderate to extreme drought in June. That is the largest
land area in the United States to be affected by a drought since December 1956.
Chicago Board of Trade corn prices have soared more than 40 percent in six
weeks as crop prospects have plunged.
(Reporting By Sam Nelson; Editing by John Picinich and Bob Burgdorfer)