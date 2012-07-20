* Extreme heat, aridity to continue into early August
* Crop losses mount; corn, soybean prices at record highs
* Drought begins to affect river shipments of product
By Sam Nelson
CHICAGO, July 20 Midday weather updates indicate
extreme heat and drought conditions were set to continue baking
already scorched corn and soybean crops in America's breadbasket
through early August.
"It's the same old general theme, dry in the southwest Corn
Belt and some showers in the north and east," said Drew Lerner,
meteorologist for World Weather Inc.
The most expansive drought in over a half century was drying
up waterways and beginning to slow down river shipments of
commodities to U.S. Gulf export ports and was leading to fresh
cuts in estimates for this year's corn production.
Further damage is expected to corn and soybean crops that
already have been nearly decimated in some Midwest areas, an
agricultural meteorologist said on Friday.
"It will be dry and very hot in the area with temperatures
in the 100s (degrees Fahrenheit) in St. Louis Sunday through
Thursday, reaching 106 F on Wednesday," said Don Keeney,
meteorologist for MDA EarthSat Weather. The same scenario is
expected for much of the central and western Midwest.
Beginning in the eastern and southern Midwest, the drought
has spread to the central and western areas of the region,
including the top two corn producing states, Iowa and Illinois.
Keeney said a little relief from the historic drought was
received late this week from rainfall in the northern and
eastern Midwest. However, crops in those states, especially
corn, had already been significantly damaged.
"There were decent rains yesterday in southern Michigan,
Ohio, Kentucky and those should end today. Then another round of
rain Monday and Tuesday for the north and east Midwest including
eastern Minnesota, Wisconsin, northeast Illinois, central and
northern Indiana and Ohio," Keeney said.
Keeney said his weather company would tour U.S. Midwest corn
and soybean crops next week and expected to find extremely low
yield potential from a broad band stretching from Ohio west to
Nebraska.
Meteorologists said an atmospheric high-pressure ridge has
mounted over the heart of U.S. corn and soybean producing states
preventing moisture from moving into the crop belt. That has led
to a buildup of heat to record highs, exacerbating crop losses
from the drought, the worst to affect the U.S. in decades.
Commodity Weather Group (CWG) on Friday said the hot and dry
pattern would continue to stress crops in more than half of the
Midwest for the next two weeks.
"This week's rain helped ease stress in about one-third of
the Midwest, but rains remain focused along north and east edges
of the belt during the next 15 days," said CWG meteorologist
Joel Widenor.
CWG also cut its forecast for corn yield per acre to 136.2
bushels, down 10 percent from its outlook for 152.2 bushels per
acre on July 5 and below the U.S. government's current estimate
for 146.0 bushels per acre.
The U.S. government has been slashing its condition ratings
for corn and soybeans each week and will release an updated
weekly crop rating and crop progress report on Monday.
Crop experts and analysts have been lowering production
estimates for corn and soybeans on an almost hourly basis,
leading up to what will be a historic government monthly crop
report on August 10.
Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) corn prices have soared 50
percent in just six weeks to a record high $8.16-3/4 per bushel
late this week, surpassing the previous record of $7.99-3/4 set
13 months ago.
CBOT soybeans notched record highs for three days in a row
reaching a peak of $17.77-3/4 per bushel on Friday, above the
previous record on Thursday of $17.49 and more than 30 percent
higher than early in June.
The U.S. government's National Oceanic and Atmospheric
Administration (NOAA) on Thursday issued a forecast that showed
no relief from the drought for at least the rest of this summer.
The NOAA said in a report on Monday that, based on the
Palmer Drought Index, 55 percent of the contiguous United States
was under moderate to extreme drought in June. That is the
largest land area in the United States to be affected by a
drought since December 1956.
Low water on the Mississippi River reduced allowable barge
drafts and restricted tow sizes, resulting in a slowdown in the
flow of grain and soybeans to the Gulf, shipping sources said.
River levels were expected to remain low for some time as the
largest U.S. drought since the mid-'50s continues to expand.
(Reporting by Sam Nelson; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)