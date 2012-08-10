* Wetter, cooler weather moving into crop belt
* Too late for corn but some relief for soybeans
* Light showers, cooler temperatures are forecast
By Sam Nelson
CHICAGO, Aug 10 Wetter, cooler weather was
moving into the drought-stricken U.S. crop belt on Friday, and
while the change comes too late to benefit the devastated corn
crop, it may give some solace to soy.
As the worst drought in over a half century took its toll,
investors went on a buying spree, boosting corn prices by more
than 50 percent from late May to fresh record highs above $8 per
bushel.
The better crop weather was expected in the U.S. Midwest on
Friday and through next week, which will help some late-planted
soybeans, but it's too late for corn, an agricultural
meteorologist said.
"We're looking at a much-improved forecast compared with
what we've had all summer; not perfect but better," said John
Dee, meteorologist for Global Weather Monitoring.
Dee said an inch or more of rain fell overnight Thursday in
Indiana and Ohio, and more rain is expected in much of Ohio on
Friday. "We've seen some decent rains in much of the Midwest.
Central Illinois missed out, but elsewhere there has been some
rain," he said.
Light showers in the range of 0.25 inch to 0.75 inch can be
expected Sunday and Monday and again at mid-week in much of the
Midwest, and temperatures will be below seasonal average. The
highs will range in the upper 70s (degrees Fahrenheit) in the
north and mid-to upper 80s F in the south, according to Dee.
"Soybeans will probably see some response but not corn.
Expecting to see a huge response would not be possible at this
point," he said.
Commodity Weather Group (CWG) on Friday said the driest
areas now encompass one-third of the Midwest and include central
Illinois, parts of eastern and southwestern Iowa, central and
northeastern Missouri, Kansas, east-central Nebraska and
northeastern South Dakota.
"Up to a third of the Midwest will probably remain
unfavorably dry, despite some relief in South Dakota and the
southern Midwest," said CWG meteorologist Joel Widenor.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Friday releases
fresh monthly crop production data that will give a good
indication of just how badly crops were hurt over the summer.
Domestic corn inventories could fall to a 17-year low next
summer following this year's harvest, and soybean supplies could
drop to their lowest level in 32 years, according to a Reuters
poll of grain analysts this week.
Soybean conditions began to stabilize last week on improved
weather in a broad swath of the Midwest, while corn conditions
declined again. Still, the ratings for both remained the worst
since 1988.
In the past week, extreme drought doubled its grip on the
top corn and soybean producing state of Iowa, according to a
report by a consortium of climate experts issued on Thursday.
The area under extreme drought in Iowa rose dramatically to
69.14 percent of the state from 30.74 percent a week ago.
Drought expanded in other important farm states over the
last week as well, to 94 percent of Missouri and more than 81
percent of Illinois for at least extreme drought.
"Every day we go without significant rain ... is tightening
the noose," said Mark Svoboda, a climatologist with the
University of Nebraska's National Drought Mitigation Center.
(Reporting By Sam Nelson; 312-408-8721; Additional reporting by
Carey Gillam in Kansas City; Editing by John Wallace)