* Less rain next week, more rain after mid-August * Wetter, cooler weather moving into crop belt * Too late for corn but some relief for soybeans * Government releases shocking crop production data (Adds midday weather update, details US government crop data,) By Sam Nelson CHICAGO, Aug 10 Midday updates on Friday indicated drier weather next week in the drought-stricken U.S. Midwest but improved rains after mid-August which arrive too late to benefit corn could help some soybeans, an agricultural meteorologist said. "The biggest change is less rain next week from Iowa extending into Michigan," said Drew Lerner, meteorologist for World Weather Inc. "It now looks like a few hundredths of an inch to 0.25 inch up to 1.00 inch compared with early outlooks for 0.50 inch up to 2.50 inches," he said. Lerner said a tropical storm appears poised to land in west Texas and if that storm does occur it could bring significant rain relief to a large portion of the southwest Midwest, where the relentless drought has caused the most harm and appears entrenched. "There would be more rain from west Texas to Illinois and more rain from Kansas into Michigan," he said. "These rains would be too late to help the corn crop but it would be good for beans," Lerner said. As the worst drought in over a half century took its toll, investors went on a buying spree, boosting corn prices by more than 50 percent from late May to fresh record highs above $8 per bushel. The U.S. government on Friday released fresh crop data showing deep cuts for this year's corn and oilseed output as the drought spread through America's breadbasket. Now, an early autumn cool down is coming following the summer of relentless heat that brought almost daily 100 degree Fahrenheit plus readings to much of the crop belt and harming everything from corn to cattle. Meteorologists said temperatures will be below seasonal average throughout next week. The highs will range in the upper 70s (degrees Fahrenheit) in the north and mid-to upper 80s F in the south. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Friday released a shocking report showing just how bad the corn and soybean crops have been hurt during the historic drought that some were beginning to compare with the dust bowl days of the 1930's. USDA said this year's corn crop would fall below 11.0 billion bushels for the first time in six years and the number of bushels yielded per acre was a 17-year low. Soybean production was forecast at a five year low and soy yield per acre nearly a 10-year low. The sharp cuts in crop output even filtered into the precious metals markets, boosting gold as worries mounted about higher food prices which lifted the precious metal's allure as an inflation hedge. Analysts and crop experts said further cuts may be seen in future reports. "These numbers are pretty bullish, what else can you say? There's room for these corn numbers to come down more. For those of us who have been in the field, the crop numbers are likely to fall further," sand Dan Basse, president of AgResource Co. Domestic corn inventories could fall to a 17-year low next summer following this year's harvest, and soybean supplies could drop to their lowest level in 32 years. "Global corn supplies are tight but not to the extent of soybeans. The soybean situation may take two growing cycles to straighten out. We may see stout soybean prices well into next spring," said Sterling Smith, commodities strategist for Citigroup. Soybean conditions began to stabilize last week on improved weather in a broad swath of the Midwest, while corn conditions declined again. Still, the ratings for both remained the worst since 1988. (Reporting By Sam Nelson;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)