* Light rains to help stabilize crop losses
* Corn and soybean crops already severely harmed
* Cool snap provides some relief in Midwest
By Sam Nelson
CHICAGO, Aug 15 Midday weather maps indicated a
better chance for rains during the last two weeks of August in
the drought-stricken U.S. Midwest, but they will come too late
to provide much help to corn or soybean prospects, an
agricultural meteorologist forecast Wednesday.
Meteorologists and crop experts have said that the domestic
corn crop was harmed beyond repair from the worst drought in
more than 50 years over the summer, and much of the soybean crop
was damaged as well.
"There is a chance for quite a lot more rain in the 6- to
10-day and 11- to 15-day forecast, but confidence is low," said
Don Keeney, meteorologist for MDA EarthSat Weather.
Keeney said that next week and the following week had the
potential for 0.50 up to 1.5 inches or more rain in the central
and southern Midwest.
Additionally, the midday weather maps indicated a little
more rain for the U.S. Delta crop region than earlier weather
maps had indicated.
"It's not going to get a whole lot worse, some areas will
get some help and others not," said Andy Karst, a meteorologist
for World Weather Inc.
Frequent rains of 0.50 to 0.60 inch, with up to 1.00 inch in
some areas, were expected Wednesday through Friday in 85 to 90
percent of the Midwest, and cooler temperatures with highs in
the 70s to 80s degrees Fahrenheit were forecast, Karst said.
"The weather shouldn't be terrible for crops, but we're on
the edge with a moisture deficit because we still haven't had
soaking rains," he said. "It will be drier over the weekend and
early next week, with the next chance of rain at midweek, and
that will be important," Karst said.
Commodity Weather Group (CWG) on Wednesday said light
showers early in the week were too sparse to ease drought stress
in the Midwest.
"In fact, the portion of the Midwest under stress could
still expand by up to 10 percent from the current 35 percent
over the next week," CWG meteorologist Joel Widenor said.
Rains will increase over the next two weeks in the U.S.
Delta, a lush crop region in the lower Mississippi River basin,
which will ease some late-season drought stress on soybeans,
according to CWG.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly crop progress
report released on Monday showed that domestic corn conditions
stabilized after nine weeks of ratings declines, and the soybean
crop conditions increased slightly.
However, the ratings for each crop remained at their lowest
levels since the last serious drought in 1988.
As the worst drought in more than a half century takes its
toll, investors have gone on a buying spree, boosting corn
prices more than 50 percent from late May to record highs above
$8 per bushel.
The USDA last Friday released data showing deep cuts for
this year's corn and soybean output as the drought spread
through America's bread basket.
The agency said the 2012 corn crop would fall below 11.0
billion bushels for the first time in six years and the number
of bushels yielded per acre was at a 17-year low. Soybean
production was forecast at a five-year low and soy yield per
acre at nearly a 10-year low.
Analysts and crop experts said additional cuts may be seen
in future reports.