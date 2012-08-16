* Minor benefit to crops from showers now
* Cooler temperatures slow deterioration
* Rains too little too late, fields need a soaking
By Sam Nelson
CHICAGO, Aug 16 After weeks of relentless heat
stress from the worst U.S. drought in more than half a century,
deteriorating corn and soybean crops were getting some relief by
light rains this week, an agricultural meteorologist said
Thursday.
But the shift in weather came too late to help much of the
corn crop which had been planted early and bore the brunt of
high heat and drought this summer. Some late-planted soybeans
may benefit from the turn to cooler and damper weather.
"A cool front is moving through the Midwest, bringing light
rain to most of the area. There should be a half inch of rain
with some areas getting up to an inch or more," predicted Andy
Karst, a meteorologist with World Weather Inc.
Temperatures should remain in the 70s to 80s degrees
Fahrenheit Thursday through the middle of next week, then rise
to the low 90s.
"There's another rain event at mid-week (next week) that
will be important to crops. If that fizzles out, there will be
more stress on crops," he said.
Various weather models did not agree on how much rain would
fall next week, Karst pointed out.
Commodity Weather Group (CWG) on Thursday said
better-than-expected rains of a half to one inch were received
in Iowa and Wisconsin on Wednesday. Showers would move across
the Midwest later in the week.
However, more than a third of the Midwest's soybean belt
remained under stress from drought, including parts of central
Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, central and southeastern
South Dakota and a few spots in western Iowa, CWG said.
Still, the moisture will provide little benefit to crops
that already have been severely damaged by the heat wave,
according to CWG.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly crop progress
report released on Monday showed that domestic corn conditions
stabilized after nine weeks of ratings declines, and soybean
crop conditions improved slightly.
However, the ratings for each crop remained at their lowest
levels since the last serious drought in 1988.
As the worst drought in more than a half century took its
toll, investors went on a buying spree, boosting corn prices
more than 50 percent from late May to record highs above $8 per
bushel.
The USDA last Friday released data showing deep cuts for
this year's corn and soybean output as the drought spread
through America's bread basket.
The agency said the 2012 corn crop would fall below 11.0
billion bushels for the first time in six years and the number
of bushels yielded per acre was at a 17-year low. Soybean
production was forecast at a five-year low and soy yield per
acre at nearly a 10-year low.
Analysts and crop experts said additional cuts may be seen
in future reports.