Aug 16 The worst drought in a half century kept a tight hold on
top U.S. farm states over the past week as amid a few improvements there were
areas of more serious degradation, according to a report from climate experts
issued on Thursday.
Rain provided some relief to parched farm land stretching from Iowa through
Ohio, while other areas including the Southern and Central Plains were not as
lucky and remained parched.
Climatologists reported drought in 87 percent of the U.S. corn crop, 85
percent of soybeans, 63 percent of hay and 72 percent of cattle.
More than half of the corn and soybean areas were experiencing extreme to
exceptional drought, which has led to reduced yields and earlier harvests for
those crops, according to the report.