* Dry weather returns this weekend
* Drought monitor gave mixed signals
* Temperatures will be a bit cooler
By Sam Nelson
CHICAGO, Aug 17 Midday weather updates on Friday
indicated little shift from earlier outlooks for dry weather to
return to the drought-stricken U.S. Midwest crop region,
agricultural meteorologists said.
They said the showers this week as corn and soybeans neared
the end of their growing season were too little too late to
greatly revive crop prospects.
"There were some decent rains in central Illinois and west
central Indiana yesterday, but it's too late for corn and too
late for most of the bean crop," said Don Keeney, meteorologist
for MDA EarthSat Weather.
The worst drought in more than 50 years through the heart of
the summer growing season severely hurt the corn and soybean
crops, slashing production and driving prices to record highs.
Rains now will help some of the later-maturing soybeans,
mainly in the Northwest, but showers arrived too late to revive
any of the corn crop, Keeney said.
From 1.0 to 1.5 inches (2.5-3.8 cm) of rain fell in the
central Midwest on Thursday, with up to 2.5 inches in west
central Indiana.
There has not been enough rain to end the historic drought,
and now it appeared there would be a return to drier weather.
"It looks like a dry weekend and dry next week, there could
be some rain in the last week of August," he said.
Cooler temperatures, with highs in the 70s to 80s degrees
Fahrenheit, were forecast for most of the Midwest crop region.
The oppressive heat and dryness kept a tight grip on top
farm states over the past week. Although there were a few
improvements, some areas experienced more serious degradation,
according to a weekly report from climate experts released on
Thursday.
Rain provided some relief to parched farmland stretching
from Iowa through Ohio, but other areas including the Southern
and Central Plains remained scorched.
"This week we saw a decline in drought in the lower 48
states for the third week in a row, but the overall decline was
small," said Brian Fuchs, a climatologist for the National
Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska.
"Last week drought covered 62.46 percent of the area, and
this week 61.77 percent was in drought," he said.
Fuchs said the weekly Drought Monitor released on Thursday
showed a one-in-50-year drought was under way in the United
States, and no significant letup was in sight from the
devastating impact on crops and livestock.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) already has made
deep cuts for this year's corn and soybean output as the drought
spread through America's bread basket.