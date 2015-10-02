By Lisa Baertlein and P.J. Huffstutter
| LIVINGSTON, CALIF/CHICAGO
LIVINGSTON, CALIF/CHICAGO Oct 2 Residents of
Livingston, California have sharply reduced their water usage
during the state's severe drought, now in its fourth year. But
this summer, when state officials ranked how water suppliers had
done meeting mandated conservation goals, the blue-collar town
of 13,800 came in dead last.
Responsibility for the poor showing, city officials said,
lies with Livingston's biggest water user, Foster Farms, the
largest poultry producer west of the Rocky Mountains.
The company's sprawling chicken processing complex employs
about 3,200 people and is the backbone of Livingston's economy.
It also sucks up roughly two-thirds of the city's annual water
supply, which has made meeting state mandated water-reduction
targets virtually impossible, Livingston officials said.
While many farmers across the state have lost water
allotments or faced intense pressure to cut back, California's
agricultural industrial sector has largely avoided such public
and regulatory scrutiny.
Foster Farms' Livingston operations offer a rare glimpse into
that sector's water use and raise questions about whether food
processors' water needs are compatible with conservation goals
in drought-stricken areas.
Agricultural industrial users that draw from their own wells
were asked this year to cut water use by 25 percent or limit
outdoor watering to two days per week.
But according to regulators, the state's agricultural
industrial users are essentially on the honor system. They
haven't had their water use surveyed by state agencies in more
than a decade, despite the severe drought. Because Foster Farms'
plant draws from town water supplies, it was not included in
that mandate, regulators said.
"There has to be a strategy for getting these big water
users to set and meet targets for improving their water use,"
said Peter Gleick, president of the Pacific Institute, an
environmental group. "I bet that we could produce more chicken
per gallon if we wanted to."
But that goal is complicated, in part because of federal
rules mandating food safety measures in poultry processing -
steps that typically use a lot of water.
California poultry processors slaughtered 244 million
broilers last year - about 3 percent of the U.S. total, and
plants use about two to 10 gallons of water per bird, according
to industry data.
Livingston officials said Foster Farms' plant uses 4 to 5
million gallons of water per day. The company declined to say
how many birds it processes at the plant, nor how much water it
currently uses per bird.
WATER AND FOOD SAFETY
Part of the challenge for Foster Farms and other food
processors in California is how to conserve water without
sacrificing safety.
Federal regulators in 2014 started requiring poultry
processors to boost measures to control the spread of salmonella
in poultry products - and such measures can heavily tap water
supplies for cleaning equipment, sanitizing carcasses and other
steps. As a result, Foster Farms told Reuters, its total water
use increased by 6 percent from 2014 to 2015.
During the same time period, the company rolled out a $75
million project to reduce salmonella contamination from farm to
slaughterhouse. The improvements came amid a salmonella outbreak
that sickened hundreds of people, and which U.S. regulators
linked to three of Foster Farms' plants, including Livingston.
Today, Foster Farms says its plants' salmonella rates are the
poultry industry's lowest.
The company also said it has taken steps to conserve water
use over the years, and currently is working to further reduce
use at the Livingston plant. It is employing new equipment that
has brought the facility to 8 percent below its 2013 water use
levels.
And the privately-held company said it expects to spend $4.1
million as part of an ongoing water-conservation plan, in hopes
of cutting its overall use by 20 percent or more in the next
three months.
FAILED WELLS
Even with increased conservation from its chief water user,
Livingston faces major water problems.
The town's water table has dropped 40 feet over the last
year, straining old wells, said Gurpal Samra, Livingston's mayor
pro tem. And the drought has revealed the vulnerabilities of
historically underfunded infrastructure.
Foster Farms sued after Livingston raised rates in 2009. In
the midst of the legal battle, the city council was recalled and
the new leaders rolled back rates to 1995 levels.
In 2014, a city-funded study reviewed by Reuters showed
Foster Farms' annual water bill in Livingston was far lower than
in most California cities where it operates. The report
concluded that service and water quality in Livingston had
suffered from years of very low rates, which had also made the
city ineligible for certain financial help.
City officials revisited the issue and, in 2014, roughly
doubled water rates.
As California's drought intensified, three city wells that
either supply water or back-up Foster Farms' plant began to
fail. The company, which told Reuters it has partnered with the
city on system upgrades and maintenance in the past, said it
spent more than $140,000 to help fix those wells.
"The well system is critical to ongoing operations at our
Livingston facility," Foster Farms said in an email to Reuters.
WATER WOES
After being called out by the state this summer, Livingston
applied for and was granted a waiver to pursue different
conservation goals.
The alternative was untenable: If Livingston residents were
forced to further cut back so the city could meet its 32 percent
reduction target, people there would be left an estimated 11
gallons per person per day, an amount deemed unrealistic for
basic health and safety needs, a state official told Reuters.
Now, Livingston must take other steps, including teaching
residents about water conservation and creating a water saving
plan with Foster Farms.
But some residents expect they will continue to shoulder most
of the burden.
"I've been seeing a day of reckoning coming for a long time,"
said Schell-Rodriguez, who has replaced her lawn with
less-thirsty succulents. "You can only kick the can down the
road for so long."
(Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Sue Horton)