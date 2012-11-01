* Rains bring relief to many states in Midwest
* U.S. South sees extreme drought expand
* Hurricane Sandy has little impact in central U.S.
By Carey Gillam
Nov 1 Snow and rain and cooler temperatures
helped ease suffering in drought-stricken areas of the United
States over the last week, though some areas saw conditions grow
worse, according to a climatology report issued Thursday.
Monster storm Sandy, which devastated the eastern United
States with heavy rains and high winds, had little to no impact
on the driest areas of the U.S. Heartland. Indeed, the worst
level of drought - "exceptional" - expanded in the U.S. South,
which includes Oklahoma, Texas, and Arkansas.
Roughly 60.16 percent of the contiguous United States was
suffering from at least "moderate" drought as of Oct. 30, down
from 61.79 percent a week earlier, according to Thursday's
Drought Monitor, a weekly compilation of data gathered by
federal and academic scientists.
The portion of the United States under "exceptional" drought
- the most dire classification - ticked up to 5.89 percent from
5.84 percent and was mostly in western Kansas and Nebraska.
In the High Plains, which include Kansas, Nebraska and the
Dakotas, severe or worse drought levels covered 83.87 percent of
the region, improved from 84.90 percent the prior week. An
estimated 27.44 percent of the region was still in the worst
level of drought, unchanged from a week earlier.
Nebraska is the worst-hit state in the country, with fully
77.58 percent of the state classified in exceptional drought,
unchanged from a week earlier. Winter wheat farmers who have
planted or are wrapping up planting their new crop will need
significant rainfall and/or snow to provide enough moisture to
grow a healthy crop.
In Kansas, the largest hard red winter wheat producing
state, "extreme" drought, the second-worst level, held steady at
77.80 percent of the state, while the worst level held steady at
39.68 percent of the state.
Areas that saw good improvement over the last week included
Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota and Iowa, due to wide-spread
rains.
