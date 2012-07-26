* Barge operators worry about getting stuck
* House Speaker Boehner speaks up for relief
* Rains come too late but grain prices fall back
By Sam Nelson and Charles Abbott
CHICAGO/WASHINGTON, July 26 The severe drought
in the U.S. Midwest wreaked more havoc across the country o n
Th ursday, forcing barges on the Mississippi River to lighten
loads for fear of getting stuck and raising concerns about
higher prices for food and gasoline.
Damage to crops in the most extensive drought in five
decades and the pressure of the November elections sparked some
action in the U.S. Congress to bring relief to farmers and make
progress on a generous farm bill.
"When times are tough for farmers, they tend to be more
active politically," Iowa Senator Charles Grassley said, urging
fellow Republicans to act on the farm bill and avoid punishment
at the polls.
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on
Thursday that Republican leaders were working with the
Agriculture Committee "on an appropriate path forward."
"I do believe the House will address the livestock disaster
program that unfortunately in the last farm bill was only
authorized for four years," Boehner said.
Rain in the northern Midwest overnight improved corn and
soybean crop prospects, and grain prices eased back a bit from
near-record highs. But only light rains fell over parched areas
of Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa and Illinois overnight, and
more heat and dryness in the southern Midwest was forecast.
"There should be some improvement in areas like the Dakotas
and Minnesota," Andy Karst, an agricultural meteorologist for
World Weather Inc, said. "They have had some good rains of up to
an inch or more and there should be more rain and more
improvement over the next week."
At the Chicago Board of Trade, corn for September delivery
closed 12-1/2 cents lower at $7.82 a bushel, down 5 percent from
last week's record high. August soybeans closed 38-1/4 cents
lower at $16.56, down 7 percent from last week's record high.
September wheat closed 18-1/2 cents lower at $8.84-3/4, down 7
percent from last week's four-year high.
Crop scouts on Thursday reported corn yield prospects down
about 27 percent from last year in central Iowa, the largest
producing state. But dousings from recent night-time rains had
helped soybeans. Early planting also may be helping soybeans
survive the worst effects of the drought, scouts said.
A tour of Minnesota and North Dakota spring-planted wheat
fields was also encouraging due to early plantings, scouts said.
Yield potential was expected about 8 percent above last year.
"The only thing that can hurt this crop is a hail storm,"
said Ben Handcock, a Wheat Quality Council tour official.
BARGES IN A BIND
The effects were literally being felt downstream.
One year after its waters swelled to historic proportions,
the lower Mississippi River now sits so low that barge operators
hauling some $180 billion in goods must lighten their loads for
fear of getting stuck.
If water levels drop any lower, industry insiders say,
prices could rise on the raw commodities commonly shipped by
boat -- coal, grain, petroleum and steel, to name a few.
"The main thing that they're doing now is voluntarily
reducing the size of their tows ... so they're having to take
more trips to carry their normal volume of commodities," said
Ann McCulloch, spokeswoman for American Waterways Operators, a
national trade association representing tugboats, tow boats and
barges.
"This will drive up transportation costs if it continues
over a long period of time," she said.
Kirby Corp, the largest U.S. inland tank barge
operator, said Thursday it is adding more capacity to its fleet
that carries petrochemicals, gasoline and fertilizers.
FOOD AND FIRES
In Washington, temperatures boiled on both sides of the
aisle. A new five-year, $491 billion farm bill is stalled in the
House on concerns there are not enough votes in the
Republican-controlled chamber to pass a bill.
"We're seeing all across the country dried-up, parched
land," said Senate Agriculture Committee chairwoman Debbie
Stabenow. "This is a very serious issue for our farmers and
ranchers, so we need a farm bill."
The farm bill has been attacked by Democrats for cutting too
much from food stamps for the poor and by Republicans for doing
too little to reform farm subsidies.
There is little more than a week before Congress moves to a
recess that lasts until Sept. 10. Democrats have lambasted
Republicans for lack of action ahead of the November elections.
"If they actually try to do disaster next week, it's just to
inoculate members for the month of August," said Ferd Hoefner, a
small-farm activist. "We want the real bill and we want it this
year."
Scattered rains in the Midwest this week have come too late
for many crops, government drought specialists said, and the
worst drought conditions since 1956 worsened over the last week.
Almost 30 percent of the nine-state Midwest was suffering
extreme drought as of July 24, nearly triple that of a week ago.
The United States is the world's largest exporter of corn,
soybeans and wheat. Markets around the world are growing worried
that local food costs will soar because imports will be
expensive, food aid for countries from Asia to Egypt will not be
available, and food riots could occur as in the past.
Drought and scorching temperatures in Eastern Europe from
Poland to Romania also have burned up crops, causing alarm about
stockpiles and soaring prices. Russian wheat harvests will also
be cut by drought and Indian harvests will be cut by the poorest
monsoon rains in four decades, officials said on Thursday.
The U.S. Agriculture Department said U.S. food prices are
likely to rise as much as 3.5 percent this year and as much as 4
percent in 2013, with higher feed costs driving up meat and
dairy products. By comparison, the overall U.S. inflation rate
is estimated at 2 percent this year and 1.9 percent in 2013.
Wildfires in drought-hit areas were also a growing problem.
Firefighters in three Nebraska counties battled expanding
wildfires, and Ola, Arkansas, a town of 1,300 people, was
evacuated because of an approaching fire.