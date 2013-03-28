March 28 Recent snow storms and rainfall have
helped diminish drought in the U.S. Plains and other parched
areas of the United States, according to a report issued on
Thursday.
Eight states continued to have some areas suffering from the
worst level of drought, dubbed "exceptional" by the Drought
Monitor, a report issued by a consortium of state and federal
climatologists each week. But those areas were shrinking.
According to this week's report:
* The High Plains region, the area hit the hardest by
drought, showed that exceptional drought fell to 22.24 percent
of the region for the week that ended March 26, down from 24.37
percent in the prior week. The second-worst drought level,
"extreme," gripped 54.82 percent, down from 55.52 percent; and
the third-worst level of drought, "severe," had a hold on 81.30
percent of the region, but that was down from 81.46 percent the
prior week, the report said.
* Kansas, the top U.S. wheat-growing state, saw good
improvement in drought conditions, as did neighboring Colorado.
* The nation's most drought-stricken state, Nebraska, also
saw slight improvement, but still more than 96 percent of the
state was rated in extreme drought and more than 76 percent was
rated in exceptional drought.
* Oklahoma and Texas both saw drought levels grow slightly
worse in the prior week, but conditions are still vastly
improved from the last several months. Oklahoma this week has
9.90 percent of its land area rated in exceptional drought, up
from 9.71 percent, and 10.54 percent of Texas was rated in
exceptional drought, 9.88 percent more than the prior week.
* Overall, for the contiguous United States, "severe" or
worse levels of drought slipped to 35.19 percent from 35.45
percent over the last week.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City; Editing by Maureen
Bavdek)