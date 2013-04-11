* Drought dramatically shrinks in Nebraska
* Oklahoma also sees improved conditions
April 11 Early spring storms brought badly
needed moisture to parched soils in parts of the U.S. Plains to
reduce the area hardest hit by drought in key farm states, a
climatology report issued Thursday said.
Beneficial, soaking rains finally fell on hard-hit Texas,
Oklahoma, and Nebraska, according to the Drought Monitor report,
which is issued weekly by a consortium of government and
academic climate scientists and takes into account conditions as
of each Tuesday.
The report said significant improvement was noted in
north-central, central, and southeastern Texas, though little to
no rain was observed in western and extreme southern Texas,
allowing drought conditions there to expand.
In Oklahoma, a large band of heavy rain helped improve
conditions in the central and southeastern parts of the state.
From southwestern Nebraska to southeastern South Dakota had
significant rainfall to lessen drought conditions, the report
said, though top wheat producer Kansas, did not receive much.
Overall, the area of the High Plains, which includes
Nebraska and Kansas and the Dakotas, stricken by the worst level
of drought, dubbed "exceptional," shrank to 11.70 percent from
22.17 percent a week earlier.
Nebraska had the most dramatic improvement as exceptional
drought fell to 15.23 percent of the state from 75.72 percent a
week earlier.
The added moisture is critical at this time of year as
farmers prepare to plant spring crops and winter wheat farmers
are coaxing the fall-planted crops from the ground.
Due to the prolonged and severe drought, there is no deep
soil moisture, but this latest round of precipitation should
help planting and early emergence of new crops, according to
crop and climate experts.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)