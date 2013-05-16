May 16 Areas of severe drought continue to shrink across many key agricultural areas of the central United States, though it may be too late for some wheat farmers who are preparing for harvest.

A new weekly drought report issued by a consortium of state and federal climate experts on Thursday said in the High Plains, "extreme drought," the second worst level, shrunk to 29.25 percent of the region, from 30.43 percent, while the worst level of drought - "exceptional" - fell to 7.88 percent of the region from 8.48 percent. (here)

Top U.S. wheat producer Kansas saw extreme drought drop to 47.94 percent of the state from 51.37 percent, while exceptional drought dropped to 21.50 percent from 22.53 percent, according to the Drought Monitor report.

Nebraska and Texas, also key wheat producing states, also saw drought area shrink. But Oklahoma, also among top production states, saw its level of exceptional drought expand slightly to 9.53 percent of the state from 8.63 percent a week earlier.

The drought has taken a toll on crops. In a crop progress report issued Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said 39 percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop was in poor to very poor condition, compared to a year ago at this time when only 14 percent of the crop was seen as poor to very poor. (Reporting by Carey Gillam; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)