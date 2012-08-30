* Beef price to rise 4.5 pct this year, USDA says
* Hog farmers lose money on each animal sent to slaughter
* Cattle ranchers find hay all too scarce
By P.J. Huffstutter and Theopolis Waters
CHICAGO, Aug 30 The worst drought to hit U.S.
cropland in more than half a century could soon leave Americans
reaching deeper into their pockets to fund a luxury that people
in few other countries enjoy: affordable meat.
Drought-decimated fields have pushed grain prices sky high,
and the rising feed costs have prompted some livestock producers
to liquidate their herds. This is expected to shrink the
long-term U.S. supply of meat and force up prices at the meat
counter.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture expects beef and veal
prices to rise as much as 4.5 percent this year, and as much as
5 percent in 2013. Pork products could jump by up to 3 percent
this year, and as much as 3.5 percent next year.
At a time when high unemployment and rising gasoline prices
have U.S. consumers flinching, any rise in grocery bills could
chill discretionary spending of the middle class, placing a
further drag on the economy.
"It'll put a hardship on people who are already suffering,"
said Bob Goldin, executive vice president at food industry
consulting firm Technomic. "For most other consumers, it'll be
an added burden to their finances."
Food prices in 2013 are expected to grow faster than normal
for the fourth time in seven years. A recent forecast from the
USDA has food costs jumping as much as 4 percent.
Historically, food in the United States has been cheap
compared to what people spend other countries. In 2010,
Americans spent just 9.4 p e rcent of their disposable income on
food, according research by USDA's Economic Research Service
(ERS).
The total economic impact of the drought -- along with a
federal regulation that requires gasoline to contain ethanol
made from corn -- could be as much as $30 billion including
ripple effects to the agricultural economy and elsewhere,
estimated Bill Lapp, president of Advanced Economics Solutions,
an economic research firm that studies the food industry.
EXPENSIVE HOLIDAY MEALS
The first bite to consumers' wallets will likely arrive by
Halloween at the end of October, with certain cuts of chicken
and other products derived from livestock that rely heavily on
corn for feed, said Ricky Volpe, research economist with USDA's
Economic Research Service.
As Americans begin to prepare for holiday baking, the price
of milk and eggs is also expected to rise. By 2013, nearly every
aisle in the grocery store will see an uptick in pricing, Volpe
said.
"Are consumers going to feel this? Of course," Volpe said.
LIVESTOCK FARMERS HURTING
The drought hit corn and soybean farmers first, but now some
livestock producers are forced to make a grim choice: to pay
double the normal price -- or more -- for feed, or simply and
send their animals to slaughter.
Many chicken farmers have decided to thin their flocks.
Sanderson Farms, the No. 4 U.S. chicken producer by
volume, posted better-than-expected profits on Tuesday with help
from higher prices, but said it would cut production to protect
future earnings from rising feed costs, operating plants at 6
percent below capacity until conditions changed.
Hog farmers, too, are cutting back and losing money on each
animal they send to slaughter.
Some feel they have no alternative. The number of animals
have built up on some farms, as producers would not move them in
hot weather. Others are hurrying to market to avoid the autumn
seasonal price drop.
With producers rushing to sell, processors are trying to
control the flood of protein into the market to avoid driving
down the price of pork and beef. By purchasing fresh meat and
putting it into storage, meat processors can sit on supplies for
later use.
That is creating an unexpected bounty for the public
refrigerated warehousing industry, which is beginning to field
sales calls.
The boomlet, though, will likely be short-lived, as meat
supplies dwindle and prices rise, said Tom Poe, president of
Crystal Distribution Services in Waterloo, Iowa.
U.S. PORK INDUSTRY LOSING BILLIONS
Things are likely to get worse for hog farmers. In a
statement released Monday, said Chris Hurt, University of Purdue
extension economist. Hurt forecasted that some pork producers
could lose as much as $60 per head by year's end, an all-time
record high.
Overall, the U.S. pork industry could see $4 billion in
losses for the 12 month period representing the last half of
2012 and the first half of 2013, he said.
"The hardest decision is whether I want to fight this
battle," said Bill Tentinger, 63, who has run his family's hog
farm in Le Mars, Iowa, for more than four decades.
In recent years, he enjoyed an advantage over some of his
peers: He had enough land to grow most of his own grain to feed
his 10,000-pig operation. But the widespread drought stripped
his land of moisture, and him of his relatively cheap source of
feed.
Now, he's scrambling to find a substitute. It's not easy.
There is simply too much competition - livestock producers, the
export markets, the renewable fuel industry - for not enough
grain.
COMMODITY PRICES SURGE TO RECORD
With more than half of all U.S. counties designated as
disaster zones this growing season, yields plummeted and prices
soared. In July, corn prices at the Chicago Board of Trade
sky rocketed to a all-time record high $8.49 per bushel, while
soybean futures reached an all-time high of $7.77-3/4.
Wheat prices have zoomed up too, despite a healthy U.S.
harvest. Farmers increasingly are reliant on the crop as an
alternative feedstock. Fears are mounting that drought damage in
the former Soviet Union may cut export supplies.
Even hay has become all too scarce, a particularly difficult
reality for cattle ranchers. USDA estimates that, as of late
July, nearly 70 percent of hay-producing areas have been
impacted by moderate or more intense drought.