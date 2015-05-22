By Shelby Sebens
| PORTLAND, Ore.
PORTLAND, Ore. May 22 Oregon Governor Kate
Brown expanded the state's drought emergency to eight more
counties on Friday amid a devastating West Coast drought and
warned that water shortages could be imminent and a tough fire
season may be ahead.
The declaration comes after the governor of neighboring
Washington state, Jay Inslee, declared a statewide drought
emergency there last week, saying drought conditions due to a
lack of snowpack there were some of the worst on record.
"We are going to experience one of the worst droughts in the
history of our state. Snowpack is at historic lows and severe
water shortages are nearly a certainty in many areas," Brown
said in a YouTube video.
The new Oregon counties listed in a drought emergency are
Deschutes, Grant, Jackson, Josephine, Lane, Morrow, Umatilla and
Wasco, bringing the total to 15. In 2014, former Governor John
Kitzhaber had declared drought emergencies in nine Oregon
counties.
Brown had declared drought emergencies in Baker, Crook,
Harney, Klamath, Lake, Malheur and Wheeler counties earlier this
year.
The West Coast of the United States has faced tough drought
conditions in recent years. California is enduring its worst
drought on record, and drought emergencies have also been
declared in parts of Nevada.
Snowpack conditions throughout Oregon average less than 7
percent of normal, according to the state Water Resources
Department's latest update on Monday. Statewide average
precipitation is less than 87 percent of normal.
Thanks to unusually warm weather this winter, much of
Oregon's precipitation fell as rain instead of snow, meaning
snowpacks that usually feed rivers and streams in the dry summer
months are in a deficit and will likely lead to water shortages,
according the Water Resources Department.
"As we move into summer, many areas of the state are going
to dry out very quickly, likely leading to a difficult fire
season as well as water shortages," Brown said. "We need our
state, local and federal partners to be prepared as our
communities grapple with hot and dry conditions."
The Oregon drought also means water shortages for farming
and ranching operations. Long-term forecasts continue to call
for abnormally high temperatures, Brown said in a statement.
(Reporting by Shelby Sebens; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Eric Beech)