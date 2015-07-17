By Shelby Sebens
| PORTLAND, Ore., July 17
PORTLAND, Ore., July 17 Oregon wildlife
officials are restricting fishing on most of the state's rivers
in a first-of-its-kind effort to help fish populations that are
dying off from high water temperatures as the state suffers
ongoing drought conditions.
Starting on Saturday and until further notice, fishing for
trout, salmon, steelhead and sturgeon will be prohibited in most
Oregon rivers, including part of the Willamette River, which
runs through the middle of Portland and will be closed to
fishing at all hours.
Most other rivers around the state will be closed for
fishing from after 2 p.m. until an hour before sunrise.
Fishing is not restricted in the Columbia and Snake rivers
and is allowed in the ocean and lakes.
"These are difficult, but necessary actions to protect
native fish already suffering from extreme drought conditions,"
Mike Gauvin, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife's recreation
fisheries manager, said in a statement.
Wildlife officials have found over 100 fish dead per week in
the past few weeks after an initial report in June of hundreds
of spring Chinook salmon found dead in Oregon rivers.
"We've had an increasing mortality of fish starting in about
June," state fish and wildlife spokesman Rick Swart said. Water
temperatures in June were already at 75 F (24 C) degrees, well
above the 65 F (18 C) degree temperatures the year before.
Temperatures over 65 F (18 C) degrees will stress these types of
fish, Swart said.
Swart said he could not recall such a broad ban on fishing
across the state.
An early start to the summer, excessive heat and drought
conditions have plagued the state, prompting the fish die offs
and an early start to the wildfire season.
Oregon Governor Kate Brown has issued drought emergency
declarations for much of the state and called for water
conservation.
Association of Northwest Steelheaders Executive Director Bob
Rees said the state's fishing restrictions are understandable
given the dire circumstances.
"We are fully supportive of the state action," he said. "We
just hope that other industries and communities do their part to
help us solve this problem. It's not going to go away with
what's happening with climate change. It could be worse next
year. We're seeing extremes happen."
(Reporting by Shelby Sebens in Portland, Oregon; Editing by
Sandra Maler; Editing by Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles)