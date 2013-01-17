Jan 17 The U.S. drought that crippled many
communities across the nation last year shows little sign of
retreating, and the threat of persistent water scarcity is
spurring efforts to preserve every drop.
As the drought of 2012 creeps into 2013, experts say the
slow-spreading catastrophe presents near-term problems for a key
U.S. agricultural region and potential long-term challenges for
millions of Americans.
"Everyone is wondering whether this dry weather is the new
norm ... or an anomaly that will soon pass," said Barney Austin,
director of hydraulic services for INTERA Inc, an Austin,
Texas-based geoscience and engineering consulting firm. "We all
hope for the latter, but it's hard to tell."
The signs of distress and the search for answers are most
prevalent in the Plains, where historic drought blankets much of
Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma and parts of Texas.
This month the small Oklahoma farming town of Wapanucka lost
water completely when the spring-fed wells the community relies
on ran dry. Officials closed schools and residents had to do
without tap water until the town could run a line to a
neighboring water district.
In Texas, state lawmakers are pushing for a $2 billion fund
to finance water infrastructure projects as numerous communities
face their own shortages. But it won't be soon enough to help
rice farmers, who were told this month that there is not likely
to be enough water to irrigate their fields this spring.
Meanwhile, in the big wheat-growing state of Kansas,
penalties for exceeding water use limits for irrigation were
doubled this month and Governor Sam Brownback has launched a
task force to come up with strategies to counter statewide
shortages.
"It's going to be dry again this year," said Lane
Letourneau, water appropriations manager for the Kansas
Agriculture Department. "We consider this a really big deal."
SEARCHING FOR SOLUTIONS
Water use is already tightly curtailed in many states.
Years of low rainfall and high heat - last year was the hottest
on record for the United States, according to the National
Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - have diminished surface
waters even as population and water demand expand.
As well, agricultural and oil and gas interests are pumping
the precious commodity from underground aquifers at a pace that
often cannot be matched by natural replenishment.
"Water has been viewed as a basic commodity, a basic right,"
said Les Lampe, a water expert with consultancy Black & Veatch.
"You turn on the tap and water comes out and you don't pay very
much for it. That has to change."
Farmers are feeling the pain of water shortages most
acutely. After multibillion-dollar crop and livestock losses
tied to last year's drought, they fear more losses are coming.
Texas rice growers who depend on the lower Colorado River
valley for survival are eyeing the fluctuating levels of two key
lakes used for irrigation when river levels are too low.
State officials said this month that without enough rain by
spring, rice farmers could be completely cut off from
irrigation, jeopardizing about 2 percent of the U.S. crop and
about $1 billion for the Texas economy.
"We've got a shortage of water," said Ronald Gertson, a rice
grower and chairman of the Colorado Water Issues Committee.
"People are going to be both hungry and thirsty before they wake
up to this problem."
Forecasts show drier-than-normal weather likely prevailing
in the Plains and western Midwest for the next few months at
least. But even normal rainfall levels would not be enough to
fully recharge resources.
Three to five times more rain than normal is needed in key
corn-growing areas that include Nebraska and Kansas, for
instance, to ease soil dryness after last summer's drought,
according to Don Keeney, an agricultural meteorologist with
Cropcast weather service.
Roughly 60.26 percent of the contiguous United States was in
at least moderate drought as of Jan. 8, according to a "Drought
Monitor" report issued by a group of federal and state
climatology experts. Severe drought still blanketed 86.20
percent of the High Plains.
"This drought certainly has gotten people's attention," said
Joe Straus, speaker of the Texas House of Representatives.
"Regardless of whether it starts raining now or not, long-term
water planning is essential. We need to be responsible."
For some, it's already an emergency. Persistent dry
conditions in north-central Oklahoma led officials in Payne
County to declare a state of emergency this month as the
reservoir providing water to nearly 16,000 residents in seven
counties fell to record low levels.
The approximately 500 residents of Wapanucka are talking of
higher rates to fund a permanent pipeline to a new water source.
But running out of water has shown how harsh doing without water
can be, said Julie Wallis, Wapanucka's city water clerk.
"We are not going to be the only ones who this happens to,"
said Wallis. "It's coming."
(Reporting by Carey Gillam; Editing by Dan Grebler)