July 20 Current drought conditions throughout most of the U n ited States a re not likely to affect the finances of most public water utilities, Fitch Ratings said on Friday, but added there is some risk to water utilities in communities with populations under 25,000.

Fitch believes that the first to report problems could be those with fewer than 5,000 residents who live far from neighbors and depend on a small number of wells.

Even though Colorado is struggling with the drought, it appears the financial condition and water supply of the utilities in much of the state remain intact.

Recently the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that more than 1,000 counties in 26 states qualify as natural disaster areas because of a drought that has hit large parts of the country, Fitch said.

Because a drought of this severity is likely to continue to affect public water utilities, Fitch will continue to monitor their financial and water supply levels closely, it added in a statement.