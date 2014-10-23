By Lucy Nicholson
| East Porterville, Calif.
East Porterville, Calif. Oct 23 In one of the
towns hardest hit by California's drought, the only way some
residents can get water to flush the toilet is to drive to the
fire station, hand-pump water into barrels and take it back
home.
The trip has become a regular ritual for East Porterville
residents Macario Beltran, 41, and his daughters, who on a
recent evening pumped the water into containers in the bed of
his old pickup truck to be used for bathing, dish washing and
flushing.
As if to emphasize the arid conditions that led them there,
an emergency broadcast warned of a brewing dust storm.
The state's three-year drought comes into sharp focus in
Tulare County, the dairy and citrus heart of the state's vast
agricultural belt, where more than 500 wells have dried up.
Donna Johnson's tap went dry in June. Since then she's been
trying to help neighbors connect with help from the county and
the state. She began making door-to-door deliveries of water
donated by charities and such supplies as hand sanitizer - often
in withering 100-degree heat.
"I saw all these people who couldn't take a shower: kids,
pregnant women," the 72-year-old said.
Gov. Jerry Brown, who declared a state drought emergency in
January, signed an executive order last month to buy drinking
water for residents with dry wells. He also signed bills to
regulate groundwater.
Andrew Lockman, manager at the Tulare County Office of
Emergency Services, said it could be years before the
groundwater management plan yields results.
Meanwhile, some farmers have paid exorbitant rates for
irrigation, while others have culled herds, axed fruit trees and
fallowed fields, he said. Migrant farm workers have left to seek
employment elsewhere.
During wet years, farmers can buy water for irrigation from
massive state and federal water projects, fed by snowmelt from
the nearby Sierra Nevada mountain range, and residents tap
shallow groundwater.
But this year, they were able to purchase only a fraction of
the water they needed, turning to expensive suppliers or digging
deep to tap water that pools below the ground.
Larger farms have spent up to $1 million to drill 2,000 feet
into the Central Valley's ancient aquifer, Lockman said.
But individual residents, whose wells are not so deep, have
a harder time of it as the water supply shrinks into the earth.
"Nobody realizes what it's like if you feel grimy every
day," Johnson said. "You worry about sending your kids to school
because they're going to be dirty."
(Editing by Sharon Bernstein)