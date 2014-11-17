WASHINGTON Nov 17 Accused Mexican drug lord
Alfredo Beltran Leyva made an initial appearance in a U.S. court
on Monday to face charges of shipping cocaine and
methamphetamines to the United States, the Justice Department
said.
Beltran Leyva, 43, was extradited to the United States from
Mexico on Saturday. He was indicted in August 2012 for
international narcotics trafficking as a leader of the cartel
named for his family.
Beltran Leyva made an initial appearance before U.S.
Magistrate Judge Alan Kay in Washington, the Justice Department
said in a statement.
Since the 1990s, the Beltran Leyva Organization, together
with the Sinaloa Cartel, allegedly directed a drug
transportation network that shipped tons of cocaine and
methamphetamines into the United States, the statement said.
At its peak, the Beltran Leyva Organization dominated drug
trafficking in western Mexico.
When Mexican special forces arrested Alfredo Beltran Leyva
in early 2008, his brothers Hector and Arturo reportedly
believed the Sinaloa gang had sold out their sibling, sparking a
war with the boss of the cartel.
Arturo Beltran Leyva was killed in a December 2009 shootout
with the Mexican army. Hector, the cartel's boss, was captured
by Mexican soldiers last month.
In November, the U.S. Treasury Department said the Beltran
Leyva gang was responsible for "countless murders" of Mexican
anti-drugs and military personnel.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Jim Loney)