By Emmett Berg
SAN FRANCISCO May 26 California scientists are
testing whether the illegal psychoactive drug commonly known as
Ecstasy could help alleviate anxiety for terminally ill
patients, the trial's principal funder said on Tuesday.
At least a dozen subjects with life-threatening diseases
like cancer, and who are expected to live at least 9 months,
will participate in the double-blind trial over the next year in
Marin County, said Brad Burge, spokesman for the
Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies.
Each subject will be randomly given either a full dose - 125
milligrams of MDMA followed up later by a supplemental dose - or
a placebo with none of the drug, Burge said.
Burge said the goal is to test whether gravely ill patients
suffering from debilitating anxiety, fear or depression due to
their diagnoses can find a measure of peace during the extended
Ecstasy-influenced psychotherapy sessions.
The trial's principal investigator, Dr. Philip Wolfson, told
the San Francisco Chronicle newspaper that the MDMA experience,
lasting four or five hours, can be "transformationally potent"
under controlled settings with a pair of trained therapists.
"It's a substance that supports deep, meaningful and rapidly
effective psychotherapy," Wolfson told the Chronicle.
MDMA, sometimes known as Molly, is a psychoactive drug that
has been banned under federal law for decades.
While the Drug Enforcement Administration declined to
comment, Burge said the federal agency has certified the
security infrastructure of the clinic.
The Food and Drug Administration said U.S. law and FDA
regulations prohibit the agency from disclosing information
about drugs that are being developed and studied, said
spokeswoman Sandy Walsh.
Results were expected within 12 to 15 months.
"Our hypothesis is that something is happening with MDMA
that makes psychotherapy easier," Burge said.
Those receiving the full dose have an option later to take
another 62.5 milligram dose as part of the same session, and
those receiving the placebo can later re-enter the trial, he
said.
