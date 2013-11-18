WASHINGTON Nov 18 The U.S. Senate easily approved a bill on Monday that will give the Food and Drug Administration greater authority to regulate companies that compound sterile drugs and ship them across state lines.

The bill, which comes in response to a fungal meningitis outbreak in 2012 that was tied to a tainted drug, would also create a national set of standards to track pharmaceuticals through the distribution chain to help thwart the introduction of fake medications into the drug supply.

The bill, known as the Drug Quality and Security Act, was earlier passed by the House of Representatives and is expected to be signed by President Barack Obama within days. (Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)