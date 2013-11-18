WASHINGTON Nov 18 The U.S. Senate easily
approved a bill on Monday that will give the Food and Drug
Administration greater authority to regulate companies that
compound sterile drugs and ship them across state lines.
The bill, which comes in response to a fungal meningitis
outbreak in 2012 that was tied to a tainted drug, would also
create a national set of standards to track pharmaceuticals
through the distribution chain to help thwart the introduction
of fake medications into the drug supply.
The bill, known as the Drug Quality and Security Act, was
earlier passed by the House of Representatives and is expected
to be signed by President Barack Obama within days.
(Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)