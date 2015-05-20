May 20 The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration
on Wednesday announced the results of a four-state crackdown
aimed at stopping illegal distribution of addictive prescription
medicines, such as opioid painkillers, that yielded 280 arrests.
Dubbed Operation Pilluted, the DEA said 22 doctors and
pharmacists were among those arrested on federal and state
criminal charges over the course of 15 months. Led by the DEA's
New Orleans Field Division, the action, which the agency called
its largest-ever prescription drug operation, took place in
Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and Mississippi.
"The doctors and pharmacists arrested in Operation Pilluted
are nothing more than drug traffickers who prey on the addiction
of others while abandoning the Hippocratic Oath adhered to
faithfully by thousands of doctors and pharmacists each day
across this country," DEA Special Agent in Charge Keith Brown
said in a statement.
The DEA also took steps to remove or restrict the ability of
registered prescription drug distributors the agency has been
monitoring to prescribe or dispense controlled substances.
In addition to the arrests for illegally distributing drugs
such as the painkillers oxycodone and hydrocodone and the
antidepressant Xanax, 51 vehicles, 202 weapons, and $404,828 in
cash were seized in the operation, the DEA said.
Abuse of addictive prescription medicines has become a
growing epidemic in the United States. In 2013, about 44,000
unintentional drug overdose deaths occurred, more than half
attributed to prescription drugs, the agency said. Of those, 71
percent (16,235) were attributed to opioid overdoses.
Several drugmakers have been developing abuse resistant
opioid painkillers in an effort to address the growing problem.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Christian Plumb)