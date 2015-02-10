(Changes name from Christopher to Kris in 17th paragraph)
By Laila Kearney
DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. Feb 9 The desperate cry of a
mother finding her 17-year-old son dead from a painkiller and
another prescription drug instantly silences hundreds of
Pennsylvania high school students who listen to her 911 call
played at an early morning assembly.
That recording, played as the roughly 500 students look at
an urn holding the dead boy's ashes and photos of dozens of
other teens who died of overdoses, is the gut-punch that anchors
a new educational program aimed at combating the rising abuse of
prescription opioid abuse among U.S. young adults.
"All these kids were around our age, said Michael Senn, an
18-year-old senior at the school Downingtown High School East,
after the program. "It felt personal."
Senn and his classmates had just sat through a presentation
by Narcotics Overdose Prevention and Education, or NOPE, one of
a handful of prevention programs cropping up around the United
States offering high school and middle school students education
about prescription opiate painkillers.
The new programs, launching in Pennsylvania and Illinois,
come as concerns grow that the drugs, accounting for 71 percent
of all prescription drug overdose deaths, are drawing younger
and more suburban users.
Nationwide, prescription opioids caused more than 16,000
deaths across all ages in 2013, a 50 percent increase from three
years before, according the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention. Law enforcement officials say that abuse of the
drugs has also contributed to a spike in heroin usage and deaths
from heroin overdoses as some opioid users switch to the cheaper
narcotic.
In an approach that experts say may be more effective than
generalized anti-drug curricula of the past, the new programs
target painkillers, a narcotic of choice for teenagers.
Developers of the programs emphasize the of use lengthy
studies and interactive computer programs and focus on the
science of addiction instead of scare tactics widely used in
Nancy Reagan's "Just Say No" campaign of the 1980s and 1990s.
BUMPS IN THE ROAD
Even with fresh ideas, experts say, the new programs face a
rocky road to success.
"The whole field is sort of in withdrawal," said William
Hansen, who runs All Stars, a leading school drug-prevention
provider based in Greensboro, North Carolina.
One of the biggest obstacles in the anti-drug program field
- funding - was exacerbated in 2011, when money for the former
Office of the Safe and Drug Free Schools and Communities, a
financial lifeline to school prevention programs, was slashed.
Schools' focus on academic testing in recent years has
knocked anti-drug programs off of their priority lists, said
Hansen, who recently began writing a grant proposal to add
special prescription drug education to his curricula.
The new programs also come at a time of heightened criticism
of anti-drug programs in schools.
The most-used school prevention program Drug Abuse
Resistance Education, or DARE, launched in Los Angeles in 1983,
has been criticized in multiple evaluations, including in a 2001
U.S. Surgeon General report, for failing to prove its
effectiveness in deterring drug use.
The "Just Say No" mantra has been openly mocked for being
overly simplified.
The new programs contend they have developed more effective
strategies.
"Our program really is looking at adolescent brain
development, addiction on a brain level," said Kris Adzia, the
program manager of an opioid-abuse prevention program at the
Robert Crown Center for Health Education.
The Heroin Prevention Education program uses interactive
software based on the life of a recovering teen heroin addict
who began abusing opioid painkillers after having his wisdom
teeth pulled and moved on to intravenous heroin use.
In hour-long programs, NOPE instructors teach students how
to recognize symptoms of drug overdoses and emphasize the
importance of quickly seeking medical attention for overdose
victims. The programs also work to teach teens that prescription
drugs are not safe to use other than under a doctor's orders.
Around the same time that Chester County in Pennsylvania
contracted with NOPE, schools in DuPage, Illinois, rolled out
the curriculum developed by the Robert Crown Center.
Officials in other states are looking to follow suit.
Lawmakers in states including New Jersey, New York and
Wisconsin have proposed measures to require public schools to
educate students about the dangers of opioid drugs.
Downingtown School District prevention specialist Christina
Forsythe said the first NOPE presentation at her high school
appeared to be a success.
Senn, who sat at the back of the school's auditorium with
friend, Megha Reddy, 17, agreed but was cautious.
"It will affect them," he said of the presentation's impact
on his classmates. "How deeply it registers, I'm unsure of."
(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Scott Malone, Steve
Orlofsky and G Crosse)