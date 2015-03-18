March 18 Federal drug enforcement officials on
Wednesday issued a nationwide alert about the dangers of
fentanyl, a powerful opioid often used to increase the potency
of heroin and blamed for an "alarming" spike in deadly
overdoses.
Fentanyl, a prescription drug used as an anesthetic and pain
reliever for terminally ill patients, is being illegally
produced in underground drug labs for street narcotics, said
Barbara Carreno, spokeswoman for the U.S. Drug Enforcement
Administration.
"It gives dealers a more potent product, since fentanyl is
so strong," Carreno said. "Just like any other business, they
are competitive and they want people to want to buy and
distribute their product. The flip side is that this more potent
drug is killing people."
Even a tiny amount of fentanyl can be lethal, since it is up
to 100 times more powerful than morphine and as much as 50 times
more powerful than heroin, the DEA said.
"Drug incidents and overdoses related to fentanyl are
occurring at an alarming rate throughout the United States and
represent a significant threat to public health and safety," DEA
Administrator Michele Leonhart said in a statement.
Because fentanyl is easily absorbed through the skin and can
be accidentally inhaled as an airborne powder, it is
particularly dangerous to law enforcement officers involved in
buy and bust operations, the DEA said.
"It takes very little for someone to overdose on it, to cause
the level of respiratory depression that would cause you to
die," Carreno said.
In the last two years, there have been an increasing number
of drug busts for fentanyl, with 3,344 instances reported in
2014, compared to 942 instances in 2013.
Fentanyl from Mexican drug trafficking organizations was
seized in busts took place in the U.S. Northeast and in
California, the DEA said.
Recently, fentanyl overdoses have accounted for four deaths
in New Hampshire over two months, 80 deaths in six months in New
Jersey, and 200 deaths in 15 months in Pennsylvania.
It's a scourge last seen in the United States between 2005
and 2007, when more than 1,000 deaths in Chicago, Detroit,
Philadelphia and other cities were attributed to fentanyl.
"The source of that fentanyl was traced to a single lab in
Mexico. When that lab was identified and dismantled, the surge
ended," the DEA said.
It said the current outbreak affects a wider geographic area
and an array of new and experienced drug abusers.
