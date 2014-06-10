BOSTON, June 10 Massachusetts Governor Deval
Patrick on Tuesday unveiled a $20 million package of proposals
to tackle what he described as a crisis of addiction to opioid
drugs in the state, and called for a summit of all six New
England governors to address a broader regional response.
A commission appointed by the governor, who in March
declared addiction to opiate drugs a public health emergency,
called for steps including a expanding treatment for drug
addicts in state prisons and to create new live-in centers to
treat addicts as young as 13 years old.
"These actions will help enhance our network for treatment
and recovery services to help communities and families
struggling with addiction," Patrick said at a Boston high school
that provides treatment services for addicted teens.
Opioid abuse can start with prescription pain killers and
escalate to heroin use. In Massachusetts alone, some 668 people
died from opioid drug overdoses in 2012, almost double the level
in 2000, according to the state report.
The commission also called on state regulators to review how
doctors prescribed and pharmacies dispense opioid pain
relievers, noting, "safe prescribing and dispensing practices
are needed to decrease the risk of misuse and abuse while
allowing for the legitimate use of these important medications."
Patrick said he planned to meet with his counterparts from
Rhode Island, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine next
week to discuss ways they could collaborate to reduce opiate
abuse across the New England region.
Spokespeople for Rhode Island Governor Lincoln Chafee,
Connecticut's Dannel Malloy and New Hampshire's Maggie Hassan
confirmed the governors would attend next week's summit.
Representatives of Vermont's Peter Shumlin and Maine's Paul
LePage were not immediately able to comment.
An earlier effort by Patrick to cut opioid drug use in the
state by banning the sale of Zogenix Inc's prescription
painkiller Zohydro was knocked down by a federal court in April,
which ruled that only the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had
the authority to regulate such sales.
