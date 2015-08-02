AUSTIN, Ind. Aug 2 Since Indiana opened its
first state-run needle exchange last spring, Tara Burton, 25,
has made weekly visits to turn over needles she used to shoot
Opana, a prescription painkiller, up her track-marked arm.
The one-story clinic in rural Scott County, Indiana, marks a
sea change in states where conservative lawmakers had staunchly
opposed old needles-for-new exchanges.
An HIV epidemic in Indiana and a rise in Hepatitis C cases
in Kentucky helped push those states to pass laws allowing
communities to open needle exchanges. A pilot exchange program
is due to begin in West Virginia in September. And Southern Ohio
has opened exchanges in two cities since 2012.
"Some of the most conservative members of the community are
supporting this now because they understand it," said Scott
Lockard, president of the Kentucky Health Departments
Association. He added, however, that "lots of education" is
still needed.
Opponents insist exchanges facilitate criminal behavior.
"Really, you're encouraging drug use," said Kentucky State
Representative Stan Lee, a Republican, comparing distributing
clean needles to giving out condoms at schools.
Needle exchanges, which exist in 34 states, are gaining
wider acceptance as health officials nationwide have expressed
alarm at the surge in opiate abuse, including heroin and
prescription opiates delivered through needles that are often
passed between addicts. Those needles also spread potentially
deadly diseases such as HIV and Hepatitis C.
Deaths from heroin overdoses jumped 286 percent nationwide
from 2002 to 2013, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Few communities have been as starkly confronted with the
health risks as Indiana's Scott County, a rural pocket of 24,000
people anchored by the working class towns of Austin and
Scottsburg. Since December, the county has recorded 175 new HIV
cases, up from an annual average of five, all tied to injected
drugs.
HEALTH EMERGENCY
Faced with a public health emergency, Indiana Governor Mike
Pence, a Republican who had opposed exchanges, approved the
state's first exchange program in March. Soon after, the Scott
County Health Department's needle exchange opened its doors,
providing intravenous drug users with sterile needles when they
turn in dirty ones.
Since then, the number of new HIV cases has dropped from
more than 20 each week to one in the last two weeks. Madison
County also plans an exchange.
"The Scott County outbreak scared everybody because it was
easy to look over your shoulder and say we've got all the
conditions here to be next," said Daniel Raymond, policy
director of the New York-based Harm Reduction Coalition.
"What's driving greater acceptance of needle exchanges is we
don't have time to fight over ideology. We need to do something
now because we're losing too many people."
Forty miles south, health officials in Louisville, Kentucky,
opened that state's first needle exchange in June. The city of
Lexington and rural Pendleton County have since approved
exchanges, and officials are considering opening them in at
least half a dozen more places in the coming months.
Kentucky State Senator Wil Schroder, a former prosecutor,
said he did a "180" on needle exchanges, going from opposing
them to persuading fellow Republicans that they can inform users
about addiction programs while getting dirty needles out of
parks.
The exchanges could also cut treatment costs, he added.
Kentucky has the highest rate of Hepatitis C in the United
States, with more than 56,000 infected residents requiring
possible lifetime insurance and Medicaid costs of $4.5 billion.
Schroder said Hepatitis C cost Kentucky $28 million in 2014.
"The more I researched the issue, my mind started to
change," he said.
Wayne Crabtree, a Louisville health official, said he sees
all kinds of people enter the clinic as drug abuse spreads to
include more women and high income earners.
One of his jobs is to convince users that exchange workers
are there to help, not punish or judge. In its first month, the
exchange has gotten 12 people into rehabilitation.
Burton, the woman who drops off used needles weekly at the
Scott County clinic, said the exchange keeps users safe.
"People didn't care whose needle was whose before; that's
what started this," said Burton, who contracted HIV before it
opened. "It's a lot better now."
