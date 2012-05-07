NEW YORK May 7 (Reuters Health) - One in eight older U.S.
teenagers has used powerful painkiller drugs without
prescriptions, and many of them start misusing the pills at age
16 or 17, earlier than was previously assumed, according to new
research released on Monday.
The findings published in the Archives of Pediatrics &
Adolescent Medicine are based on two national surveys that asked
teenagers about their recent or lifetime use of prescription
painkillers, which include highly addictive drugs such as
oxycontin and codeine. For the full study, see: bit.ly/pD1ZHL
Both medical and recreational use of such opioid drugs has
increased across the United States over the last two decades, as
have deaths due to painkiller overdoses. The new findings
suggest that educational programs on the dangers of misusing
painkillers should start earlier in high school, researchers
said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that
14,800 Americans died of an opioid overdose in 2008 - three
times the number of such deaths 20 years earlier.
"The non-medical use of controlled medications in (teens)
has surpassed almost all illicit drugs except for marijuana,"
said pediatrician Dr. Robert Fortuna, from the University of
Rochester Medical Center in New York. "It's just an alarming
trend."
Fortuna, who was not involved in the new research, told
Reuters Health that more doctors are prescribing powerful
painkillers to youths for conditions like back or knee pain.
Some of these drugs may end up getting abused.
That doesn't mean prescribing oxycontin or related drugs is
a bad idea to young people who properly need them, researchers
agreed.
"The majority of these kids are still using these
medications as intended," said Sean Esteban McCabe, from the
University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, who led one of the new
studies.
MOST MISUSE STARTED WITH LEGITIMATE PRESCRIPTION
McCabe and his colleagues analyzed teenagers' drug-related
responses on a general survey of behaviors and attitudes that
given to about 7,400 high school seniors in 2007 through 2009.
Of those teens - senior-year students from 135 different
public and private schools - about 13 percent said they had used
prescription painkillers for non-medical reasons, such as to get
high or to relieve pain without a doctor's oversight.
Teens who said they had used the painkillers for non-medical
purposes were more likely to smoke pot or cigarettes or to binge
drink, compared with those who had only taken the pills under a
doctor's supervision or not at all.
Most of the kids who misused the drugs had previously been
prescribed them for a medical condition. Teens may be using
their own leftover medication for pain or to get high, or may
get painkillers from family members or friends who were
prescribed the drugs, researchers said.
Other survey data on 12- to 21-year olds revealed that most
teens who took up the habit started using painkillers at age 16
or 17 - not at the end of high school or afterwards, as some
research had suggested.
At age 16, one in 30 or 40 teens took their first
painkillers for non-medical use, James Anthony of Michigan State
University in East Lansing and his colleagues reported in the
Archives of Pediatrics & Adolescent Medicine on Monday,
alongside McCabe's findings.
The findings suggest that programs aimed at keeping kids
away from painkillers should start early in high school, and not
just aim at older teens or high school grads, Anthony said.
"Perhaps we've been thinking about this as an older
adolescent phenomenon, or a problem that's more common among
college students or high school seniors," he told Reuters
Health.
The researchers said that to avoid abuse, doctors can warn
younger patients about the potential problem with painkillers,
and parents can make sure the drugs are properly stored and
disposed of.
