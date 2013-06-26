By Ian Simpson
ARLINGTON, Va., June 26 U.S. authorities carried
out their biggest sweep against designer synthetic drugs on
Wednesday, cracking down on potentially dangerous herbal blends
marketed to young people, the Drug Enforcement Administration
said.
Law enforcement officers carried out more than 150 arrest
warrants and nearly 375 search warrants in 35 U.S. states and
five countries, the DEA said. More than 770 pounds (350 kg) of
synthetic drugs have been seized in the last three days, it
said.
DEA officials told a news conference that colorfully
packaged drugs with such names as "Rush," "Spice" and "Mister
Happy" were being targeted at teenagers and young adults through
stores and street sales.
"It's specifically marketed for the most vulnerable part of
our society," said James Capra, the DEA's chief of operations.
Millions of dollars from the sale of the drugs has been
traced back to countries in the Middle East and elsewhere, he
said.
He declined to link the synthetic drugs to anti-American
extremists in the Middle East but said they had relied on sales
of illicit drugs as a source of funds in the past.
Designer synthetic drugs are often marketed as herbal
incense, bath salts, jewelry cleaner or plant food. They are
made up of plant material that has been infused with
psychoactive compounds that mimic THC, the active ingredient of
marijuana, the DEA said.
Abuse of the drugs can lead to seizures, vomiting, loss of
consciousness and overdose deaths, the DEA said in a statement.
The number of emergency room visits associated with the drugs
reached 28,531 in 2011, more than twice the number the year
before, it said.
Derek Maltz, special agent in charge of the DEA's special
operations division, said the source of the synthetic drugs was
Asia, especially India and China.
Law enforcement officers also took part in operations in
Canada, Panama, Barbados and Australia, the DEA statement said.
Since the agency's campaign against designer synthetic drugs
began in December 2012, more than 75 arrests have been made and
nearly $15 million in cash and assets seized, it said.
