Sept 12 U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration
decided to revoke the controlled substance licenses of two CVS
Caremark Corp drugstores in Florida following a
government crackdown on potentially addictive painkillers,
especially oxycodone, according to a court filing.
The DEA has alleged that the two stores, about 30 miles (48
km) south of Orlando, were inappropriately filling prescriptions
for oxycodone, which can be highly addictive, and also had
suspicious sales of other controlled substances.
However, CVS has contended that the high volume of oxycodone
and other prescription painkillers from the two stores arose
because they were busy pharmacies, being close to Interstate
Highway 4, with one store operating 24 hours a day.
The license revocation will take effect after 30 days from
the date of order's publication in the Federal Register,
according to the filing.
At the request of CVS Caremark lawyers, DEA has agreed to
redact any confidential company information prior to the
publication of the order in the Federal Register, the agency
said in the filing.
CVS could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters
outside of regular U.S. business hours.
The DEA has increased its focus on drug wholesalers and
pharmacies as it tries to battle what the Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention call a prescription drug abuse
"epidemic."
Deaths from narcotic painkillers now top those of heroin and
cocaine combined.
The case is Holiday CVS LLC v. Justice Department et al in
the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit,
No. 12-5072, consolidated with Case No. 12-1128.