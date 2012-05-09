PHILADELPHIA May 9 A civil lawsuit over the
deaths of two students in a 2010 Philadelphia Duck Boat crash
was settled on Wednesday with an agreement to pay $17 million in
damages, according to an attorney in the case.
Two Hungarian students, Dora Schwendtner, 16, and Szabolcs
Prem, 20, drowned when the amphibious craft was hit by a
250-foot (76-metre) barge pushed by a tugboat in the Delaware
River.
The families and companies Ride the Ducks and K-Sea
Transportation Partners, which operated the tug, were facing off
this week in federal court to determine if maritime law applied
in the case.
If so, as the two boat companies had argued, damages would
have been limited to the value of the vessels, or about $1.8
million.
At that hearing, which began on Monday, U.S. District Judge
Thomas O'Neill suggested the sides negotiate a settlement.
The $17 million settlement reached on Wednesday came as the
victims' families were leaving the United States for Hungary,
said their lawyer, Robert Mongeluzzi.
"We tried to get them at the airport," he said, but that
effort failed. "They had to get back to their jobs."
The attorney said he thinks a dramatic video showing the
barge running over the stalled Duck Boat, which was played at
the hearing, pushed the boat owners to settle. A duck boat is an
amphibious vehicle, popular for tours in many cities, that can
drive on city streets and plunge into water.
A spokesman for Mongeluzzi's firm said $15 million of the
settlement will go to the two Hungarian families and $2 million
to injured passengers. Thirty-five passengers and crew survived.
"There was a lot of evidence that was going to be produced
that shows the Duck Boat was run over and should not have been
run over," said Jack Snyder, an attorney representing Ride the
Ducks.
In a statement, Ride The Ducks President Chris Herschend
said: "We are glad to bring closure to this sad chapter, most
importantly for the families involved.
"I personally want them to know that I'd move heaven and
earth to undo what happened if I could," he said.
Wayne Meehan, an attorney who represented the tug boat
company, declined to comment.
Details of how much each company will pay were not
disclosed.
Matthew Devlin, 35, who was operating the tug that day, is
serving a prison sentence of a year and a day on a criminal
misconduct charge that is the maritime equivalent of involuntary
manslaughter.
(Reporting by Dave Warner, Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Eric
Walsh)