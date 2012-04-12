SYRACUSE, N.Y., April 12 U.S. policymakers are
considering the costs and benefits of additional monetary
stimulus and are ready to deploy a third round of quantitative
easing measures if the economic outlook were to worsen, New York
Federal Reserve Bank president William Dudley said on Thursday.
The influential member of the U.S. central bank's monetary
policy committee used the example of Japan's stagnant economy as
a cautionary tale against removing monetary stimulus too
quickly.
"We currently anticipate exceptionally low interest rates
until late 2014 and I haven't seen any (economic) information to
change that," he said in response to a question from a small
audience at the Center for Economic Development in Syracuse.