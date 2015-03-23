NEW ORLEANS, March 23 Robert Durst, the real
estate scion awaiting extradition to California to face a murder
charge, was denied bail on Monday and will be held in Louisiana
until his next court hearing on April 2, a judge ruled.
Durst's attorneys have sought to expedite his extradition to
Los Angeles County, where he has been charged with the 2000
murder of longtime friend Susan Berman. He faces weapons charges
in New Orleans after his arrest at a hotel there earlier this
month.
