NEW ORLEANS, March 18 Robert Durst, the real
estate scion charged with first-degree murder, is suicidal,
according statements by Louisiana authorities released on
Wednesday after they moved him to a facility for inmates
suffering from acute mental illness.
Awaiting extradition to California, the 71-year-old Durst
was charged this week in Los Angeles County with killing
longtime friend Susan Berman in 2000. He could face the death
penalty if convicted.
In law enforcement's sights for decades, Durst has been the
focus of investigations across the country. Three of Durst's
condominiums in Houston were searched on Tuesday,and there have
also been investigations in northern California, where the
disappearances of two teenagers in 1997 raised questions about
his whereabouts at the time.
The heir to a New York real estate dynasty was arrested in
New Orleans on Saturday with a handgun, marijuana, a fake ID and
over $42,000 in cash, records show, one day before the airing of
the final installment of an HBO documentary, "The Jinx: The Life
and Deaths of Robert Durst."
In it, Durst was presented with evidence of similar
handwriting on two envelopes, one from himself and another that
likely originated from Berman's killer. Durst's voice was later
picked up, while he was still wearing a microphone in the
bathroom, saying that he had "killed them all."
Durst was acquitted in 2003 in the killing of a male
neighbor in Texas, whose body was dismembered.
He was also a suspect in the disappearance of his wife,
Kathleen Durst, in 1982.
The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office said in a court filing
on Tuesday it had "determined that, as with all other inmates
who are deemed suicidal, Mr. Durst should be transported ... for
his own safety."
Durst's attorneys sought to have him kept in a New Orleans
jail as he awaits a hearing on Monday on local weapons charges,
but a Louisiana appellate court found he could be moved to a
facility about 70 miles away, court documents show.
Durst's Houston condominiums were searched by authorities
with court documents showing they were looking for handwriting
samples and other evidence linking him to Berman's killing and
his wife's disappearance, as well as signs he might try to flee.
According to a search warrant affidavit released on
Wednesday, a document examiner for the Los Angeles Police
Department initially thought writing on an anonymous letter to
authorities stating the location of Berman's body belonged to
another man.
But upon later review of Durst's handwriting, the analyst
revised that view, determining in June 2003 that Durst was the
likely author.
In northern California, police investigating the
disappearance of 16-year-old Karen Mitchell want more
information about when Durst was in Eureka, the city's police
chief told NBC News on Tuesday. He added that no direct tie
between Durst and the case has been found.
Bob Modafferi, father of Kristen Modafferi, who went missing
while visiting San Francisco when she was 18, told the New York
Daily News he wants to talk to the FBI about Durst, saying that
if he was in the area "it raises a bunch of potential red flags
and questions."
Authorities in Eureka and San Francisco did not immediately
respond to messages seeking comment.
