By Jonathan Kaminsky
| NEW ORLEANS, April 9
NEW ORLEANS, April 9 Robert Durst, the real
estate scion awaiting extradition to California to face a murder
charge, was due back in a Louisiana court on Thursday to face a
new indictment on firearms offenses stemming from his arrest
last month in New Orleans.
Prosecutors in California have been seeking Durst's return
to Los Angeles County, where he stands accused of the December
2000 slaying of a longtime friend, Susan Berman, in a case
recently chronicled in the HBO documentary series "The Jinx: The
Life and Deaths of Robert Durst."
The final episode of the series aired one day after his
March 21 arrest at a New Orleans hotel, where authorities said
he was staying under an assumed name with $42,000 in cash, a
revolver, a stash of marijuana and a latex mask in his
possession.
But prospects for his extradition apparently were
complicated on Wednesday when, according to Assistant District
Attorney Christopher Bowman, a grand jury in New Orleans
indicted him on charges of possessing a weapon as a felon and
carrying a firearm with a controlled substance.
Bowman, a spokesman for the Orleans Parish D.A., declined
further comment on the case.
Durst, 71, who was denied bail as a flight risk during an
appearance before a magistrate last month, was scheduled to
return to court on Thursday.
Durst's attorneys have previously argued that FBI agents who
arrested him and searched his hotel room did so without the
proper warrants.
The HBO series documented several police investigations that
Durst has been the subject of over the years, including the
dismemberment killing of his male neighbor in Texas in 2003, for
which he was tried on murder charges and acquitted, and the 1982
disappearance of his wife, Kathleen, in New York.
Toward the end of the series, he was presented with evidence
that his handwriting appeared to match that of Berman's likely
killer. His voice was subsequently captured on a microphone
saying that he had "killed them all."
He has long been estranged from his powerful family, known
for its significant New York real estate holdings.
(Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky in New Orleans; Editing by
Steve Gorman)