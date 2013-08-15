Peru seeks more international aid to cope with extreme floods
* Peru to auction reconstruction contracts in August or September
PITTSBURGH Aug 15 Bald eagles have become plentiful enough in Pennsylvania that wildlife officials said on Thursday they plan to join a nationwide trend of U.S. states taking the once-endangered national bird off the "threatened" list.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission's Bureau of Wildlife Management's Endangered and Nongame Birds is recommending dropping bald eagles from the state's threatened species list now it has verified 266 nesting pairs, including two roosting within Pittsburgh city limits, said Doug Gross, who leads the section.
The birds' comeback is largely due to the banning of the pesticide DDT and strictly enforced habitat protection, according to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service website.
Since being taken off the national endangered species list in 2007, bald eagle populations have been surging and states have begun rescinding their own threatened species protections, including Minnesota, Maryland, Maine, Virginia and Oregon.
Delaware and Pennsylvania are now moving to delist bald eagles as a threatened species, said Bob Mulvihill, ornithologist at Pittsburgh's National Aviary.
"Bald eagle populations are stable just about everywhere, and seem to be continually expanding," said Mark Martell, director of conservation for the National Audubon Society.
Bald eagles remain protected under the federal Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and the Lacey Act. Under the Eagle Act, anyone who harms or disturbs eagles faces up to one year in jail and, for repeated offenses, a fine as high as $250,000.
In Pittsburgh, the western Pennsylvania city of 300,000 people, Mulvihill said he lives about 10 minutes from a bald eagle nest.
"The impact of having that species close enough so that people can see it -- so that it's not just an abstract symbol -- that has a far reaching impact on everyone's perspective about nature and the environment," Mulvihill said. (Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Andrew Hay)
SYDNEY, April 1 Tens of thousands of Australians were stranded by floodwaters on Saturday after the remnants of a powerful cyclone swept along the country's east coast, cutting roads, destroying bridges and killing two people.
March 31 Caterpillar Inc said on Friday it will shut its Aurora, Illinois, plant, costing about 800 employees their jobs as the world's largest construction and mining equipment maker shifts production to other U.S. facilities.