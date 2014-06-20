(Corrects spelling in headline)
By Laura Zuckerman
June 19 A bird advocacy group sued the U.S.
government on Thursday over rules it says loosen protections for
eagles killed by wind turbines, arguing they threaten decades of
protection that saved the bald eagle, America's national emblem,
from extinction.
The American Bird Conservancy filed suit in federal court in
California to challenge the authorization of 30-year permits to
renewable energy developers to accidentally kill protected bald
and golden eagles, which may die as a result of collisions with
towering wind turbines.
"Eagles are among our nation's most iconic and cherished
birds. They do not have to be sacrificed for the next 30 years
for the sake of unconstrained wind energy," Michael Hutchins,
coordinator of a wind energy panel with the American Bird
Conservancy, said in a statement.
Federal laws like the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act
ban the killing of eagles without special permits, once issued
for such restricted purposes as scientific research.
But U.S. wildlife managers expanded the permits in 2009 to
include activities like renewable energy development, a top
priority of the Obama administration, and lengthened them in
December to 30 years from five.
The alternative energy industry had sought the changes to
demonstrate to investors that developments like wind farms -
many on or planned for public lands in the U.S. West - would not
face the uncertainty that came with applying for new permits
every five years.
The American Bird Conservancy argued in the lawsuit that by
imposing the looser rules, the U.S. Interior Department and the
Fish and Wildlife Service were in violation of landmark
conservation laws designed to protect bald eagles, a bird
stamped on the U.S. national seal, and for declining populations
of golden eagles.
The American Wind Energy Association said in a statement on
Thursday the permit program "appropriately balances wildlife
conservation with the realities of the private sector."
Conservationists accused the Obama administration of
recklessly giving wind companies "a 30-year pass" to kill eagles
without assessing the impact on the birds' populations.
Fish and Wildlife Service spokeswoman Laury Parramore said
the agency would not comment on pending or ongoing litigation.
The number of eagles killed by wind farms each year is
disputed. The Fish and Wildlife Service estimates 85 of the
raptors have died that way since 1997, but the American Bird
Conservancy says the wind industry has killed more than 2,000
eagles in three decades.
(Reporting by Laura Zuckerman in Salmon, Idaho; Editing by
Cynthia Johnston and Peter Cooney)