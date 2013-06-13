June 13 A Native American tribe in Oklahoma on
Thursday registered its opposition to a U.S. government plan
that would allow a wind farm to kill as many as three bald
eagles a year despite special federal protections afforded the
birds.
The stand taken by the Osage Nation against a proposed wind
energy project on Indian lands in northeastern Oklahoma is based
on the tribe's cultural and religious traditions tied to
America's national symbol, tribal leaders said.
They spoke during an Internet forum arranged by
conservationists seeking to draw attention to deaths of
protected bald and golden eagles caused when they collide with
turbines and other structures at wind farms.
The project proposed by Wind Capital Group of St. Louis
would erect 94 wind turbines on 8,400 acres (3,400 hectares)
that the Osage Nation says contains key eagle-nesting habitat
and migratory routes.
The permit application acknowledges that up three bald
eagles a year could be killed by the development over the
40-year life of the project.
"I can't come up with the words in English or Osage to put a
value on how important these (eagles) are to us and to our
everyday survival," said Scott BigHorse, assistant chief for the
Osage Nation.
Wind Capital did not respond to a request for comment.
The fight in Oklahoma points to the deepening divide between
some conservationists and the Obama administration over its push
to clear the way for renewable energy development despite
hazards to eagles and other protected species.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Interior Department
agency tasked with protecting eagles and other wildlife to
ensure their survival, is not sure how many eagles have been
killed each year by wind farms amid rapid expansion of the
facilities under the Obama administration.
UNDERESTIMATED EAGLE DEATHS
Reporting is voluntary by wind companies whose facilities
kill eagles, said Alicia King, spokeswoman for the agency's
migratory bird program.
She estimated wind farms have caused 85 deaths of bald and
golden eagles nationwide since 1997, with most occurring in the
last three years as wind farms gained ground through federal and
state grants and other government incentives.
Some eagle experts say federal officials are drastically
underestimating wind farm-related eagle mortality. For example,
a single wind turbine array in northern California, the Altamont
Pass Wind Resource Area, is known to kill from 50 to 70 golden
eagles a year, according to Doug Bell, wildlife program manager
with the East Bay Regional Park District.
Golden eagle numbers in the vicinity are plummeting, with a
death rate so high that the local breeding population can no
longer replace itself, Bell said.
The U.S. government has predicted that a 1,000-turbine
project planned for south-central Wyoming could kill as many as
64 eagles a year.
It is illegal to kill bald and golden eagles, either
deliberately or inadvertently, under protections afforded them
by two federal laws, the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and the Bald
and Golden Eagle Protection Act.
In the past, federal permits allowing a limited number of
eagle deaths were restricted to narrow activities such as
scientific research.
But the Obama administration in 2009 broadened such
permitting authority to include otherwise lawful activities like
wind power developments.
Now the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is seeking to
lengthen the duration of those permits from five to 30 years to
satisfy an emerging industry dependent on investors seeking
stable returns.
Wind power representatives say concerns raised about eagle
deaths are overblown. Fewer than 2 percent of all human-caused
deaths of golden eagles occur at modern wind farms and only a
few bald eagles deaths have been documented in the history of
the industry - far less mortality than is attributed to such
causes as poisoning or vehicle collisions, said the American
Wind Energy Association spokesman Peter Kelley.
Conservationists say they support emissions-free energy but
want the Obama administration to require rather than suggest
that companies locate turbines away from eagle habitat.
(Editing by Steve Gorman and Sandra Maler)