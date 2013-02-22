NEW YORK Feb 22 U.S. companies' capital
spending plans are holding up, and mostly exceeding Wall Street
forecasts, in the face of policy concerns created by arguments
in Washington over the fiscal cliff, the debt ceiling and now
automatic spending cuts.
Their willingness to spend on new offices, plants and
machinery, as well as a pickup in deal making, shows that they
are starting to dig into the massive amounts of cash that has
been collecting more dust than interest on their balance sheets.
That could prove a welcome counterpunch to a softer outlook for
spending by consumers and government.
A Thomson Reuters analysis shows that for 2013, more
Standard & Poor's 500 firms are forecasting capital expenditures
that exceeded analysts' expectations than at any time in the
past four years. Recent U.S. government data showed a rise in
equipment and software spending in the final quarter of 2012.
If companies ratchet up spending, that could help unleash
more hiring and extend the early-year rally in stocks, which
tend to rise along with business spending.
"Once businesses start spending, that really means not only
are they going to be buying goods, but they're going to be
hiring Americans, and those things are really what's going to be
the multiplier that helps to take this recovery and move it into
greater expansion mode," said Burt White, managing director and
chief investment officer at LPL Financial in Boston.
Not all the money will be spent on new projects, of course.
And the spending plans announced so far are only slightly above
last year's average. But they comfortably exceed the
expectations of analysts, whose capex forecasts fell this year.
Part of the reason may have been the dire predictions about
the "fiscal cliff" late last year when analysts were putting
together their capex forecasts. At least some chief executives,
including DuPont's, blamed uncertainty over U.S.
government budget and tax policy for a reluctance to invest and
hire.
"A number of companies said we're planning our budget cycle
on worst-possible conditions," said Fred Dickson, chief market
strategist, D.A. Davidson & Co. Lake Oswego, Oregon.
That companies have turned more optimistic than analysts
heartens investors because it amounts to a vote of confidence in
the U.S. economy, which has been hobbled by high unemployment
and household debt, and now faces curbs in government spending.
Another sign of confidence is the recent flurry of merger
and acquisition activity. The $173 billion in U.S. deals
announced so far in 2013 is more than double the volume seen
last year at this time, according to Thomson Reuters Deals
Intelligence.
After the financial crisis began in 2007, companies slashed
expenses and jobs, and they remained diligent about keeping
costs down even as the economy exited recession in mid-2009.
Federal Reserve data shows non-financial U.S. companies had
$1.7 trillion of liquid assets, or cash, on their books as of
the end of the third quarter of 2012.
MOVING OFF THE SIDELINES
The U.S. economy grew at a 2.2 percent clip in 2012 and is
expected to slow to 1.9 percent this year as higher payroll
taxes and government spending cuts take a bigger bite. Yet even
with the economic outlook cloudy, things seem to be changing.
Of the S&P 500 companies that have issued capex guidance so
far in 2013, 66 percent have spending plans that exceed
analysts' expectations, the Thomson Reuters analysis showed.
That's up from 57 percent in 2012, 59 percent in 2011, 55
percent in 2010, and 40 percent in 2009.
Those that have issued guidance are expecting to spend $1.59
billion on average in 2013. While that's only a modest increase
from the 2012 average of $1.57 billion, it is above the
analysts' estimates. Those estimates went down, to $1.48 billion
in 2013 from $1.51 billion on average in 2012.
The 2013 data is based on 221 companies that have reported,
while the 2012 average was based on guidance from 279 firms.
"I think companies are getting a little bit more urgency to
actually go ahead and proceed with their plans despite some of
the remaining uncertainties around the fiscal cliff," said
Natalie Trunow, chief investment officer of equities at Calvert
Investment Management whose firm manages about $13 billion in
assets. "They have to remain competitive long term."
Some large firms, including Apple, have already
announced plans to increase capex, and sectors with the highest
percentage of companies exceeding capex estimates so far in 2013
include health care, consumer discretionary and energy, the
Thomson Reuters data showed.
To be sure, some expenditures will go toward maintenance of
existing equipment rather than new plants, said S&P analyst
Howard Silverblatt.
Clearly some will also be overseas. But there has been a
surge in investment in oil and gas production in the United
States, and there are signs that some manufacturing is
returning, thanks to the promise of a cheaper energy supply.
Apple, the biggest U.S. company by market capitalization,
said it will spend $10 billion on capital improvements this
year, about $2 billion more than last year. It ranked sixth in
terms of capex projections for 2013.
Oil and gas producer Chevron tops the list with
about $33.4 billion of capex planned, followed by AT&T,
ConocoPhillips, Wal-Mart and Intel, the
Thomson Reuters data showed.
This spending could be crucial at a time when consumer and
government spending are likely to decline. A rise in the payroll
tax, higher gasoline prices and a delay in tax refunds slowed
retail sales in January, a worrisome sign for the year. At the
same time, a slate of across-the-board government spending cuts
are set to take effect on March 1, barring a deal between the
White House and Congress.
PROFIT MARGINS VULNERABLE?
Of course, big capital expenditures can take a toll on
earnings. And investors have worried about the effect slower
profit growth could have on the stock market, which started 2013
on a tear and briefly notched a five-year high.
Energy and other commodity areas have had big increases in
capital spending over the last decade, a trend that could
eventually hurt margins, said Vadim Zlotnikov, chief market
strategist for AllianceBernstein in New York.
"I expect this very aggressive capital spending to create
the type of cost inflation that would make it very difficult for
profit margins to expand," he said.
But John Carey, portfolio manager at Pioneer Investment
Management in Boston, said the positives tend to outweigh the
negatives. "There's always a risk when companies invest, but
without investment there can't be any long-term growth."
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Steven C.
Johnson, Daniel Burns, Martin Howell and Tim Dobbyn)