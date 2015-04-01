* Analyst have trouble keeping up with currency fluctuations
* Estimating currency impact like "playing darts with
blindfold"
* Currency volatility may shave $25 bln off Q1 revenue:
FiREapps
* Monsanto EPS misses Wall St. view, currency headwind
expands
By Sinead Carew
April 1 Wall Street analysts may be inadequately
accounting for the dollar's sharp first-quarter rally, setting
up a scenario in which some multinational companies may miss
already low earnings estimates and be punished with selloffs of
their shares.
Equity analysts admit their trouble keeping up with the
dollar's rapid 9 percent rise so far this year. While companies
have issued forecasts mentioning "currency headwinds," most Wall
Street analysts are not updating their estimates to reflect
those rapidly moving exchange rates.
That could hurt. North American public companies could give
up more than $25 billion in revenues and 7 cents per share in
earnings in the first quarter alone because of currency-related
volatility, said Wolfgang Koester, chief executive of FiREapps,
a foreign exchange data analytics firm in Phoenix, Arizona.
Monsanto Co is one early example in which analysts
failed to keep up with currency fluctuations. On Jan. 7, before
the dollar's biggest moves of the quarter, the agricultural
product company had estimated the changes would reduce 2015
earnings by 15 to 20 cents, similar to 2014, when the greenback
rose 12.8 percent against major currencies.
Yet only five of 25 analysts cut their estimates for
Monsanto between the time it closed the books at the end of
February and its April 1 report, Thomson Reuters data show.
On Wednesday, Monsanto reported earnings and revenue that
missed analysts' estimates for its fiscal quarter ended Feb. 28
and said it now expects the dollar's rally to cut 35 to 40 cents
from its full-year earnings per share. Earnings
for the quarter came in at $2.90 per share, below the $2.93
analysts had expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"The chance of U.S. earnings coming through lower (than
estimates) is noticeably high," said Chris Faulkner-MacDonagh,
market strategist at Standard Life Investments in Edinburgh, a
global asset manager with $383.6 billion under management.
"You're going to really feel it this quarter and next."
While not every analysis that fails to account for the
dollar's rise will miss its mark, even some on-target companies
find the lack of currency-based analysis disturbing.
Investor relations experts at Red Hat Inc said
consensus forecasts are "dubious at best" because of the lack of
revisions, a complaint also raised by the software company's
chief financial officer in its March 25 conference call.
"The rapid devaluation of nearly every foreign currency
versus the U.S. dollar is not news, yet surprisingly only about
30 percent of the sell-side analysts who follow Red Hat have
updated their models at current rates," Red Hat CFO Charles
Peters said.
Analysts contend that it is nearly impossible to quantify
currency headwinds if companies give little detail about their
hedging strategies or the expected revenue and earnings
break-down for different currency regions.
"Currency moves faster than the Street's ability to publish
updated estimates," said Ed Maguire, an analyst at CLSA in New
York.
He and other analysts, such as Daniel Ives, who covers
software for FBR Capital Markets in New York, cited challenges
to their models posed by the dollar's volatility.
"Analysts are trying to play a game of darts with a
blindfold depending on the granularity provided by a respective
management team," said Ives. "The massive volatility has made
this a difficult situation for both analysts and management
teams."
(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Linda Stern and Richard
Chang)