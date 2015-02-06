* Upward revisions for transports slowing
* Dow Jones Transportation index stumbled in January
* Valuation could attract investors
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 6 Transport stocks are showing
signs of slowing down after being one of the best performers
among equity groups in recent months as the market waits to see
if oil prices have reached a bottom.
Since June, global crude benchmarks have had a seven-month
slump that slashed prices by nearly 60 percent on a combination
of over supplied markets and lackluster demand. The drop made
transports more attractive to investors betting input costs
would decline and increase their profits.
As a result, the Dow Jones Transportation average
rebounded 15 percent as of Feb. 4 from a 5-month low hit in
October. The broader S&P 500 rose 9.4 percent in the same
time frame.
However, the price-weighted transport index ran into trouble
last month, dropping 5.4 percent for the month on the back of an
11 percent plunge in United Parcel Service after the
package delivery company forecast quarterly earnings below
expectations.
"The easy answer is to look at this and say we got very
excited about the benefit to transportation companies in general
by the significant pullback in energy prices; now we have to
wait and see if this comes to fruition," said Art Hogan, chief
market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York. "We need
to stay at lower energy prices for a while for this to work its
way into the balance sheet."
Crude prices have risen nearly 20 percent over the past six
sessions, but remain about 50 percent below their peak from the
middle of last year due to worries of a global oil glut.
In a recent note to clients, Credit Suisse analyst Lori
Calvasina in New York said that while the rate of upward
earnings per share revisions in the sector has been stronger
than other industry groups, they appear to have peaked and are
trending lower.
Calvasina views the rate of revisions as a negative signal
for performance, as revision peaks often signal a turn in the
market.
However, while the slowing rate of upward revisions maybe
viewed as a negative signal, investors may also be enticed by
relatively attractive valuations which could keep pushing the
sector higher.
According to S&P Dow Jones Indices, the forward
price-to-earnings ratio for the Dow Jones Transportation index
stood at 14.77 on Feb. 4 and has been falling since the start of
the year, when it hit 17.27 on Jan. 2.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Alan Crosby)