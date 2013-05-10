NEW YORK May 10 Following U.S. analysts'
earnings estimates can make for a dizzying game, as forecasts
for distant quarters routinely start out high, steadily fall,
and then, once earnings season actually arrives, rise as
companies "surprise" the market.
Interestingly enough, there is a point in this rollercoaster
ride when the forecasts - really guesses, given these estimates
are for a quarter that hasn't even taken place yet - matches the
end result. It's at about eight weeks before the quarter
actually starts, according to a Reuters analysis of data
beginning in 2009.
The current earnings period falls into this pattern. S&P 500
first-quarter growth forecast started at 14.1 percent, based on
Thomson Reuters data. It then fell to 5.1 percent on Nov. 8,
about eight weeks before the first quarter even began.
The earnings forecast is now at 5.3 percent - based on a
combination of actual results for more than 90 percent of
companies and estimates for the rest.
Still, many companies see their stocks rise when their
results beat analysts' estimates.
"It's the same thing every quarter," said Ken Polcari
director of the NYSE floor division at O'Neil Securities in New
York.
"They make all of these fancy projections and as we move
into the earnings season, they cut all of their numbers and then
when the companies report, they go, 'Wow, look at us, we beat
the number, how great is that.' And there's no reference to,
well, we beat the much lower number, but we missed the original
number by boatloads."
Many investors have become numb to the earnings numbers
game, but say the overly cautious corporate outlooks sometimes
can cost participants if they react to changes in estimates.
Looking ahead to the second quarter, the estimate began at
about 14.4 percent and has been falling steadily in recent weeks
as more companies warn on second-quarter results. It now stands
at 1.9 percent.
If the pattern of previous quarters holds, it should bounce
back and end at about 6.5 percent, where it was on Feb. 8, or
about eight weeks before the quarter began.
This pattern does not hold for every quarter, according to
Greg Harrison, Thomson Reuters corporate earnings research
analyst. In fact, fourth quarter 2009's numbers were excluded
from the data because the earnings one year previous were awful,
coming during the height of U.S. financial crisis. Earnings
dropped 67.2 percent in that quarter.
On average, 70 percent of S&P 500 companies have beaten
estimates since 2009. In the first quarter, 67.2 percent of S&P
500 companies have beaten analyst forecasts.