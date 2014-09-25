(Adds details on damage)
By Steve Quinn
JUNEAU, Alaska, Sept 25 A 6.2 magnitude
earthquake struck Alaska on Thursday near Anchorage, but the
U.S. Geological Survey said there was little likelihood of
casualties or severe damage from shaking generated by the deeply
rooted tremor.
The agency said the quake's epicenter was located 81 miles
(130 km) northwest of Anchorage, Alaska's most populous city,
and originated at a depth of 63.2 miles (101.7 km) below the
surface, which would have lessened its impact.
"It was the earth rolling. It looked like I had double
vision going on. Little bit of a vertigo," said Alaska State
Troopers spokeswoman Megan Peters, adding there were no initial
reports of injuries of damage.
A magnitude 6.2 quake is considered strong and is generally
capable of causing severe damage, though such temblors are not
unusual in seismically active Alaska. Strong shaking was
reported northwest of Anchorage, with mostly lighter rumbling
elsewhere across a wide region.
But the USGS ranked the quake as having a low likelihood of
causing shaking-related fatalities or economic losses, and the
National Weather Service said no tsunami was expected to be
generated by the tremor.
Anchorage police said there were no immediate reports of
major damage or injuries, just building and car alarms going
off. A spokeswoman for the Matanuska-Susitna borough said the
minivan she had been parked in at the time suddenly began
rocking.
"It was a pretty long earthquake," the spokeswoman, Patty
Sullivan, said from her office in Palmer, a few miles (km) from
where the earthquake hit.
"Co-workers in the administration building experienced
rocking and a violent jerk, a couple of them fled the building,"
Sullivan said. "A couple books and knickknacks fell off the
shelves, for some."
Engineers were responding to reports of minor rockfall along
a highway south of Anchorage, the Alaska Department of
Transportation said.
Photographs on social media websites showed offices with
books, paper and chairs strewn about and products fallen from
store shelves.
The Alaska Dispatch News newspaper reported the temblor
briefly interrupted a news conference being held by U.S. Senate
candidate Dan Sullivan.
(Reporting by Steve Quinn in Juneau, Alaska and Eric M. Johnson
in Seattle; Additional reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington;
Editing by Sandra Maler)