By Michael Fleeman
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Dec 8 The mayor of Los Angeles
proposed on Monday that the city retrofit thousands of older
buildings and bolster the water and communications systems to
prepare for a possible major temblor along the San Andreas
Fault.
The proposals marked the first major earthquake-preparation
initiative by the country's second largest city since the 1994
Northridge earthquake that killed 16 people and destroyed many
structures similar to those now targeted for upgrading.
"We know the 'Big One' is coming, it's a matter of when. If
we're unprepared, the effects could be devastating," Mayor Eric
Garcetti told a news conference at City Hall. "These things come
with real costs, but we cannot afford not to pay them."
The recommendations are based on a one-year study headed by
the mayor's science adviser, Lucy Jones of the U.S. Geological
Survey, best known to Southern Californians as "The Earthquake
Lady" for her many appearances on television during temblors.
Jones said the proposals were "by far" the most
comprehensive step toward earthquake resiliency the city had
ever taken. Garcetti estimated the measures would cost billions
of dollars, to be shared by the public and private sectors.
The measures, which require City Council approval, target
pre-1978 apartment buildings with weak first floors, of the sort
constructed over parking garages supported by narrow columns or
poles. The proposal would require landlords to upgrade them
within five years at an estimated cost of $5,000 a unit.
Pre-1976 concrete buildings with columns and frame
connectors that are brittle and can break during an earthquake
would also have to be upgraded within 25 years at an estimated
cost of $10 to $15 a square foot.
The proposals also include upgrading the city's century-old
pipes, developing an alternative water supply for firefighting
with reclaimed water and seawater, and fortifying the dozens of
aqueducts that cross the San Andreas Fault, including an old
city water tunnel built of wood.
The mayor also proposed fortifying the communications system
by strengthening cellular phone towers, forging an agreement
between cell and Internet providers to share service and
bandwidth during an earthquake, and working with utilities to
protect power lines that cross the fault.
Money for the water and communications projects would come
from a combination of public and private sources, much of it
left to be determined, the mayor said.
(Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Peter Cooney)